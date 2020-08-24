Despite Revolt, the Family Refuses to Release Control of Dying Congress Party

If Gandhis did not quit or if they are not removed forcibly from the party, Congress will soon be a thing of the past – and that outcome will not be good for the Indian democracy.

By Rakesh Raman

Usually dogs are supposed to be loyal to their masters. But in India’s opposition party Congress, most incompetent politicians are loyal to their masters in the Gandhi family.

After 2 weeks of receiving a dissent letter from over 20 Congress leaders who want change in leadership, the Gandhi family refused to relinquish control of the party, and Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the head of the party.

At a marathon meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) today, Sonia Gandhi – supported by her son Rahul Gandhi and a clutch of their sycophants – dismissed the call for change given by the rebels.

Although Sonia Gandhi ostensibly offered to step down, she will continue to be the party president for an indefinite period of time. Some toadies of the Gandhi family even accused the dissenters of their links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi.

In fact, as things stand today, even the rebels’ group has reconciled its differences with the Gandhis and decided to exists under their leash.

While the entire Congress is full of dinosaurs who have brought the party on the brink of disaster, Sonia Gandhi is among the most incompetent leaders. She does not have any administrative or people management skills which are required to manage such a colossal outfit.

[ Also Read: Retired Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Must Go from Tweets to Streets ]

Moreover, she is not keeping well. But she does not want to transfer the control of the party to others and wants to run it as a tardy family fiefdom.

Her son Rahul Gandhi, who had resigned from the headship after the party’s crushing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, is another candidate to lead the party. But he is also clueless about politics and does not possess any domain expertise to run the party as an efficient corporate entity.

As he is a Twitter addict, Rahul Gandhi spends most of his time on Twitter to criticize PM Modi and his work. Although he refuses to take control of the party, most believe that he is the main obstruction in the party’s reform process which is essential to make Congress a professionally run organization.

After a series of defeats in the Lok Sabha and state elections, Congress is already on its deathbed. And if Gandhis did not quit or if they are not removed forcibly from the party, Congress will soon be a thing of the past – and that outcome will not be good for the Indian democracy.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.