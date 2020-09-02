India Is Reeling Under Modi-Made Disasters: Twitter Addict Rahul Gandhi

The retired Congress leader fails to understand a simple fact that if he has to do something good for the Indians, he will have to defeat Modi and BJP. Twitter addiction is further making him weak and feeble. That’s why Modi simply ignores him.

Rahul Gandhi – a leader of the defunct Congress party in India – once again took to Twitter to cast baseless aspersions on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

The cocooned prince of the Nehru-Gandhi family that has ruled India for almost 60 years after the country’s independence in 1947 tweeted today that Modi has brought disaster for India.

He counted a number of areas such as low GDP, unemployment, job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths in India, and Chinese attacks on Indian borders to blame Modi.

But he could not substantiate any of his wild utterances to establish that Modi is responsible for the persisting miseries in India. And even if Modi has failed to save Indians from the multiple problems that the country is facing, can Twitter addict Rahul Gandhi’s random tweets inspire Modi to save the country? No.

Since Modi knows that barking dogs seldom bite, he always ignores the tweets of Rahul Gandhi who keeps sulking on Twitter, which is a platform for the old and obsolete politicians. It cannot help you challenge a powerful ruling party such as Modi’s BJP.

The retired Congress leader fails to understand a simple fact that if he has to do something good for the Indians, he will have to defeat Modi and BJP. Twitter addiction is further making him weak and feeble. That’s why Modi simply ignores him.

India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9%

2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs

3. 12 Crs job loss

4. Centre not paying States their GST dues

5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths

6. External aggression at our borders — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 2, 2020

In order to make Congress visible in the Indian political arena, Rahul Gandhi and his party colleagues will have to delete their Twitter and other social media accounts and protest in the field about the precarious economic condition, joblessness, Covid calamity, and so on.

Coronavirus cannot be an excuse to avoid street protests and sit lethargically on Twitter to release your crude thoughts. Today, despite coronavirus, most public protests against the autocratic rulers in countries such as Russia, Thailand, Israel, Belarus, and the U.S. are taking place in the streets.

Recently, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) also held field protests to unite the Indian people in their struggles to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and for getting immediate relief to improve people’s livelihood. But Congress is not present anywhere except Twitter.

Without having any skills to manage the party affairs, Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi – who is the party president – are running the party as a family fiefdom and are not ready to give its control to the capable Congress leaders.

Under these circumstances, the reformers in the dying party must make another attempt to dethrone the son and his mother to run the party in a professional manner.

Last month (August), more than 20 rebel Congress leaders had demanded change in the leadership of the party in order to challenge the Modi government. But the Gandhi family refused to relinquish control of the party, and Sonia Gandhi continues to be the head of the party.

The rebel leaders must realize that Rahul Gandhi’s obnoxious tweets and his mother’s lack of interest in the party affairs will further embolden Modi and the BJP to take despotic decisions which are not good for the country.

Now there is no other option but to revive the Congress paraphernalia immediately in order to pose some kind of opposition to a formidable political army such as the BJP.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.