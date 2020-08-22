Twitter Addict Rahul Gandhi Says Money Was Stolen in Rafale Deal

Twitter addict Rahul Gandhi – who spends most of his time on Twitter only to criticize PM Modi and his work – has again tweeted eccentrically about theft in Rafale deal.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today (August 22) that money was stolen from the Rafale aircraft deal, which was handled by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in a hush-hush manner.

The Congress leader – who spends most of his time on Twitter only to criticize Modi and his work – had made the corruption in the purchase of Rafale aircraft a major issue during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

After losing the election in a humiliating way to Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader and a few of his toadies are again raking up the dead Rafale issue without having a plan to bring forth the truth in the deal.

Today again, the retired Congress leader Rahul Gandhi obliquely blamed Modi and his government for the alleged corruption in Rafale deal. “Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted eccentrically without naming the person(s) who stole the money.

As he often links his random thoughts with newspaper reports, he attached a Times of India article of August 21 that said the federal auditor Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report did not mention any offset deals related to Rafale aircraft purchased from French company Dassault Aviation. The article adds that India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has denied any information related to the Rafale offset deals to the CAG.

Rahul Gandhi – who lacks understanding of any subject and is usually called “Pappu” (a derogatory Hindi name for an ignorant person) – could not connect his random rhetoric of “money stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale” to the CAG report.

Moreover, the Congress leader usually throws his thoughts on Twitter without articulating them and without using correct English language to make them clear for the public. Most politicians in India lack language and communication skills.

Today, despite coronavirus, most of the protests by people who challenge the despotic decisions of the autocratic regimes in different parts of the world are happening on streets. But Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party keep sitting sluggishly on inert Twitter instead of coming on the streets to fight for the rights of Indians.

Earlier, on July 29, the first 5 Rafale aircraft arrived from Dassault Aviation facility in France at Air Force Station, Ambala in India. In another ambiguous tweet on the same day, Rahul Gandhi had listed a few questions related to the Rafale deal. But as usual, the Modi government did not give any credit to his curiosity.

RAFALE DEAL AND SUPREME COURT DECISION

In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India had put a final break on the controversial Rafale corruption case in which PM Modi was a prime accused.

A bench comprising outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S.K. Kaul, and K.M. Joseph dismissed the review petitions seeking reassessment of the judgment that had refused an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

A petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was also seeking a court-monitored investigation into the Rafale deal.

Another petition filed by former Indian ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan had demanded a review of its findings related to the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

However, the top court observed that the petitions lacked merits and therefore there is no need for the CBI to register a first information report (FIR) and start the inquiry.

It is important to mention here that in May last year a Supreme Court committee had exonerated Chief Justice Gogoi who was blamed of sexual harassment by a former woman employee of the court.

Most observers believe that the so-called inquiry was a biased exercise to protect the Chief Justice and the committee did not follow the law to protect women from sexual harassment at their place of work.

Gogoi’s term as Chief Justice ended on November 17, 2019, and the Modi government rewarded him with a Rajya Sabha membership in March 2020.

RAFALE CASE COMPLAINT

The petitioners in Rafale case – led by lawyer Prashant Bhushan – had filed a complaint with the CBI on October 4, 2018, urging the agency to register an FIR against PM Modi and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar.

The complaint alleged that the accused have committed a range of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act over their April 2015 decision to purchase 36 Rafale aircraft from Dassault Aviation.

The complaint was handed over to Alok Verma, director of the CBI, who was later removed from his position surreptitiously by the Modi government with the help of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which controls CBI.

In a related development, K.V. Chowdary – who had retired as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) which is India’s top anti-corruption organization – was hired as additional director on the board of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) led by Mukesh Ambani, who is a close capitalist friend of Modi. As the CVC of India, Chowdary had intervened to get all investigations against Modi dropped.

It is alleged in the complaint that Modi – who is a public servant – misused his position as PM of India to give undue benefit in Rafale deal to his close associate Anil Ambani who is the Chairman of Reliance ADA group of companies and brother of Mukesh Ambani. When the complaint reached India’s top investigating agency CBI, Chowdary allegedly conspired to get CBI director Alok Verma removed from his position.

MURKY COURT JUDGMENT

The New York Times (NYT), the world’s top newspaper based in the U.S., said in its article that Modi’s opaque arms deal has raised some serious questions. The article headlined “With ‘Fishy’ Jet Deal, India’s Opposition Finally Lands a Blow on Modi” appeared in NYT.

It raised questions such as why Modi renegotiated a deal for 36 fighter jets and why a company run by a wealthy family (Ambani family) was chosen to participate in the deal while it had no experience of building jets. The NYT article also asked why the costs of the planes seemed to jump so much and why Modi is not sharing more details on the Rafale deal.

Strangely, however, the Supreme Court did not find the need to explore all these troubling questions and gave a murky judgment in favor of Modi government.

The petitioners had alleged that the 2018 judgment “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover” to the Supreme Court. In order to see transparency in the decision-making process of the court, they had requested for an oral hearing of the petition in an open court.

But instead of dealing with the case objectively, the Supreme Court judges – it appears – merely used their whims to dismiss it because the case targeted PM Modi. The less said about the Indian courts, the better.

In order to highlight corruption in Rafale deal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used ‘chowkidar chor hai’ (PM Narendra Modi as watchman of the country is a thief) slogan extensively before the 2019 Lok Sabha election to discredit Modi for his alleged involvement in the deal.

Rahul Gandhi often called Modi a “thief” for stealing Rs. 30,000 crore (~ US$ 4 billion) in the Rafale deal which was handled by Modi in a shady manner.

But after the court judgment, Rahul Gandhi and the petitioners had to willy-nilly accept that there was no corruption in the Rafale deal and Chowkidar Modi is not a chor.

As Congress party has repeatedly failed to challenge Modi and his decisions, it appears that Modi and BJP will win the election again in 2024 to form the government. And as a loser Rahul Gandhi will keep tweeting from his home even after 2024. In all probability, his Congress party will be completely dead by that time.

