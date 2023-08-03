How Joe Biden Is Responsible for Communal Violence in India

Biden and the people in the Biden administration are so corrupt that instead of taking a punitive action against Modi, they collude with Modi and his accomplices to support hate crimes and human rights violations in India.

By Rakesh Raman

Although communal violence has been increasing in India for the past few years, the incidents of murderous attacks on Muslims have risen sharply in the country during the recent few days.

The violent attacks on Muslims are reportedly being perpetrated by hoodlums who have links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Even as the state-led violence in the Manipur state of India is continuing, the barbarity of local thugs who masquerade as Hindu protagonists is now spreading in the Haryana state and India’s capital New Delhi.

According to a CNN report of August 2, 2023, communal violence is spreading in India while the country is getting ready to hold the G20 Summit (September 9-10) in the national capital.

The CNN report cites a recent violent incident where the murderer told the victims that if they want to live in Hindustan (India), they should obey only PM Modi and his colleague Yogi Adityanath, who is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state and known for his hostile actions against Muslims.

Similarly, in its report of August 1, 2023, The New York Times said that “Under Hindu Nationalist Leaders, Sectarian Violence Flares in India.” The report adds that both Modi and Adityanath support any conflict that pits India’s Hindus against Muslims.

While the Modi regime is not stopping the criminals, and local police in different states including Delhi are complicit in hate crimes, the criminals are giving open calls in public rallies to attack Muslims and drive them out from their localities.

As the Modi regime is inciting violence against Muslims and other minority communities such as Christians and Sikhs, police are colluding with the criminals, opposition parties are extinct, and courts are scared to take any decision against the autocratic Modi empire, the only hope is from the international community to protect the lives and rights of Indians.

ROLE OF JOE BIDEN IN COMMUNAL VIOLENCE IN INDIA

However, world leaders – particularly U.S. President Joe Biden – are encouraging communal violence in India by subtly giving legitimacy to Modi’s anti-Muslim actions. This was manifested when Biden invited Modi to the U.S. in June 2023 as the state guest.

Despite Modi’s terrible criminal record beginning with the Gujarat pogrom of 2002, Biden ignored the advice of his political colleagues to hobnob with Modi so that the U.S. could extort money from Modi by way of forced business and defence deals worth billions of dollars.

Defeat Biden Campaign You can click here to visit the “Defeat Biden Campaign” webpage to study Biden’s collusion with Modi to harm over 1 billion Indians.

Now, Modi and his belligerent associates who operate as Hindu vigilante gangs are hell-bent to replicate Modi’s Gujarat model of violence against Muslims in other states of India.

And Biden has deliberately turned a blind eye to the politicization of religion and destruction of democracy by Modi in India. Biden’s top Democratic Party members have been urging Biden to take action against the despotic Modi regime. But Biden is reluctant because of his commercial interests in India.

In June 2023, for example, a slew of U.S. lawmakers urged President Joe Biden to raise the issue of increasing human rights violations and attacks on democratic institutions by the Modi regime in India.

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) led a bicameral letter with over 70 of their colleagues, urging Biden to discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India.

Also, in its 2023 Annual Report (and multiple previous reports), the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended that the U.S. State Department designate India as a Country of Particular Concern for systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.

Moreover, in its report released in March 2023, the U.S. Department of State has accused India of extreme human rights violations and rampant corruption.

According to the report, the state crimes happening in India include unlawful and arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings by the government or its agents; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest and detention, arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy; restrictions on freedom of expression and media, and serious government corruption.

However, Biden and the people in the Biden administration are so corrupt that instead of taking a punitive action against Modi, they collude with Modi and his accomplices to support hate crimes and human rights violations in India.

NEED FOR INTERNATIONAL INTERVENTION

The lawless Modi regime also gets off scot-free by claiming that it is an internal matter of India where the foreign powers cannot interfere. But when frequent state crimes and human rights violations are happening under the Modi regime, the world leaders have a definite role to protect people who are being persecuted and tortured.

The world leaders must understand that external intervention is required in a country where an apocalyptic situation persists. They should learn from the example of Germany where the forces of ruthless German dictator Adolf Hitler were vanquished by the external Allied powers to put an end to his dictatorship. If not controlled immediately, the plight in India will take the form of oppressed Germany of the 1930s and 1940s.

Although the Biden administration is complicit in crimes being committed by Modi and BJP in India, the honest politicians in his administration should follow the USCIRF recommendation to designate India as a Country of Particular Concern for systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.

The U.S. government should also use laws such as the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act against Modi, his corrupt colleagues, police personnel, bureaucrats, and court judges, as the Act targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.

While the Indian judicial system is already dysfunctional, a special international court must be set up to prosecute and punish Modi and his accomplices, such as his corrupt colleagues, police personnel, bureaucrats, and court judges.

The proposed court should work on the lines of the International Military Tribunal which was constituted at Nuremberg to prosecute Nazi war criminals for crimes against peace, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, the UN should deploy a peacekeeping force in India as the Indian police and security forces collude with the Modi regime to harm innocent citizens.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world.