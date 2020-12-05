The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

The Unrest

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world. The magazine is being edited and produced by Rakesh Raman who is the editor of RMN News Service.

The main stories in the latest December 1-15, 2020 issue of The Unrest magazine are:

– Probe Demanded into Violence Against Protesters in Belarus

– Thai Protesters Face Police Action for Insulting the Monarchy

– Facebook and YouTube Complicit in Vietnamese Censorship: Amnesty Report

– Twitter to Give Trump’s @POTUS Account to Biden

– Modi Govt Manipulates EVMs to Win Elections: Akal Takht Chief

– Political Communications and Research

– Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Fears Election Fraud in Russia

– European Parliament Adopts Resolution to Ensure Media Freedom

– Short Stories of Unrest in the World

– Justin Trudeau Extends Support to Protesting Farmers in India

– Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers in India

– How Europe Plans to Improve Democracy Ahead of 2024 Elections

– Dictatorship and Election Frauds in the World

– Travel Advisory for New Delhi, India

– How to Bolster NATO’s Political Cohesion

