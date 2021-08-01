How Rulers Hide Covid Tragedy Under the Vaccination Hype

Driven by their greed, the politicians are spreading misinformation and suppressing facts about coronavirus and vaccines.

By Rakesh Raman

The governments world over are forcing their populations to get vaccinated without revealing the possible harms that the vaccines may cause. In the past few months, various studies have indicated a strong possibility of side effects among the Covid-19 vaccine recipients.

However, the rulers in different parts of the world – presumably influenced by global drug cartels – are promoting vaccines while hiding the facts related to the adverse effects of vaccines. Now, a new study of nearly one million Covid-19 vaccine recipients has found that a serious blood clotting side effect is likely to occur from a Pfizer jab as well as the already suspicious AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a paper pre-released in July 2021 in The Lancet, researchers from the UK, Spain, and the Netherlands conclude that both vaccines have a similar incident rate of thrombosis. “In this study we have found the safety profiles of ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca) and BNT162b2 (Pfizer), an mRNA-based vaccine, to be broadly similar,” the paper explained.

According to a Yahoo News report, the study of Spanish patients also found that blood clots are more common in people who test positive for Covid-19 than those who have received either jab. While the paper is not yet peer reviewed, it is believed that the new findings will have a negative impact in countries where people are already hesitant to get vaccinated.

In April, the Covid-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) had reviewed reports of rare cases of blood clots with low platelets following vaccination with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (including Covishield) since their onset a few weeks before.

Based on the current information, according to the WHO Committee, a causal relationship between the vaccine and the occurrence of blood clots with low platelets is considered plausible but is not confirmed. The Committee suggested that specialised studies are needed to fully understand the potential relationship between vaccination and possible risk factors. As WHO had advised, the new studies – including the The Lancet study – have reported the occurrence of blood clots among the recipients.

As it can take months before the side effects are experienced by the people, most governments and health agencies are not in a position to track each case until the patient is hospitalized. It gives the governments a reason to vouch for the deceptive efficacy of the vaccines.

Since the political bosses are not succeeding in containing the virus, they are putting the blame for the contagion on unvaccinated citizens. But ordinary people are scared of the vaccines because of their adverse effects which are reported by credible health journals and agencies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on July 13 revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness, or in the most severe cases, paralysis.

The cases of deaths and adverse effects after vaccination are increasing because these are untested vaccines released in a haste on experimental basis under the emergency use authorization (EUA).

Some of them like Covaxin do not even have the approval from health regulators. But these dubious vaccines are being administered to gullible citizens. Since there is hardly any mechanism to monitor and record the adverse events after vaccination, politicians are hoodwinking the citizens while hiding facts about the vaccines and their efficacy.

The cunning politicians are saving their own political positions by blaming ordinary citizens who are reluctant to get vaccinated because of the lack of data about the efficacy and effects of vaccines. The politicians, in fact, want the virus to persist because it gives them an opportunity to embezzle trillions of dollars being allocated for recovery.

Driven by their greed, the politicians are spreading misinformation and suppressing facts about coronavirus and vaccines. They are hiding the fact that people might have to keep receiving coronavirus vaccines for longer periods of time – may be throughout their lives – as there are talks of booster doses of vaccines even if you are fully vaccinated.

The debate is gaining momentum that the already vaccinated people will have to get a third “booster” shot to fight infection. That means, the current doses of vaccines cannot fully protect people from coronavirus and its variants.

According to CNN, a new study shows the Delta Covid-19 variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected – illustrating a key motivation behind the federal guidance that now recommends most fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors.

The study, published by CDC Friday, describes 469 Massachusetts residents who were infected in a July outbreak in Barnstable County, which includes the summer vacation destination Provincetown. As the vaccinated people are being asked to wear masks, there is no difference in protection for the vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

As vaccines have either adverse effects or no effect, the latest July data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed a substantial rise in coronavirus cases particularly in the Americas (30%) and the Western Pacific (25%) regions. The increase in cases has also contributed to a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus deaths, which climbed by 21% compared with the week beginning July 21, to more than 69,000.

Obviously, vaccines do not work.

As there are reports of infection, side effects, and deaths after Covid-19 vaccination, a global program aims to compensate the vaccine victims. The COVAX No-Fault Compensation Program promises to provide fair, no-fault, lump sum compensation to any individual in the 92 lower-income economies covered by the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) who suffers a serious adverse event from any vaccine procured or distributed through the COVAX Facility.

