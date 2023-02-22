How to Satisfy Women in the Bed: 10 Tips

Most men would find it much easier to satisfy women in the bath, kitchen, or in the living room. But when it comes to bed, they go bonkers.

It is, in fact, a rare art to satisfy women in the bed. As men fail to know the feelings of their significant others, they inadvertently ignore their desires in the bed. That often leads to severance in relations.

But now they must not worry. Here are these 10 useful tips that will help the beleaguered men handle all awkward situations and keep the sweetness of their honeys intact when they’re in the bed.

1. Bed Building: It’s usually seen that the wood used in her bed is not of good quality. Such beds are also full of termite and bugs. Obviously, she will never like to stay in the company of these insects. So, if you want to please her while she wriggles in the bed, you must ensure that her bed is built with top quality wood free from blood-sucking bugs.

2. Pillow Treatment: All of us know that pillow is an important thing on a bed. If you really want to give her a good experience in the bed, provide her with soft pillows. Just the touch of such pillows will be so soothing for her that she will quickly close her eyes and go in the world of pleasant dreams. Actually, that’s what you want. Don’t you?

3. Flowered Curtains: If she wants to relish her stay in the bed for a longer period of time, you must not challenge her desires. Let her stay in the bed for as long as she wants – even after the sunrise. To protect her from disturbing sunlight, you must put thick curtains with flower designs on her bedroom windows.

4. Closed Doors: Similarly, to give her a better bedtime experience, you must close all the doors in her bedroom. They should be so tightly closed that even the noise of cock crow must not disturb her when it’s dawn. Right? Yes, it’s right.

5. Fragrance: When you know that mosquitoes are very cruel and won’t let her enjoy in the bed, why don’t you put a mosquito repellent with a sexy fragrance near her bed? Do it. And just see the results. You can see a quick smile on her face while she goes in the lap of peaceful slumber.

6. Cool Atmosphere: She is hot. Certainly. But you know any extra heat can burn her beyond imagination. To avoid such an ugly outcome, put a branded air-conditioner in her bedroom. And take care that it runs on the right temperature to keep a sufficiently cool atmosphere there. Okay?

7. Garments: You’d agree that it’s your duty to take full care of her when she is in the bed. So, you must ask her to wear full garments so that no part of her body is exposed in the air-conditioned room. This is to avoid any possibility of a bad cold or flu to her. After all, her health is more important than anything else for you. Isn’t it?

8. Wait and Watch: When you’ve taken all the precautions as stated above to give her a better sleeping experience in the bed, just wait. When she is sleeping peacefully in the bed, you should wait outside her room without making any fuss till she gets up. Write it in stone. Will you?

9. Coffee: Coffee works like a good energizer. When she wakes up in the morning, you should prepare a good coffee while she is still in the bed. But be careful. If your love is diabetic, then make a sugar-free drink for her. Any problem? There shouldn’t be any.

10. Mouth Freshness: For more satisfaction for her, you can even present her toothpaste in the bed so that her mouth gets fresh before she starts sipping the coffee you made. As simple as that.

If you really want her to have a good sleep every night, you must follow the above tips religiously. These thoughtfully constructed tips will surely give her full satisfaction in the bed when she is sleeping. Nothing less, nothing more than this.

Now, don’t wait. Rush. She’s already waiting for you in the bed with heavy eyelids.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.