India Corruption Research Report 2022 Released
India Corruption Research Report 2022
ICRR 2022
An Editorial Initiative of Raman Media Network
Researcher and Editor: Rakesh Raman
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
While India is already perceived to be one of the most corrupt countries in the world, bureaucratic and political corruption is still increasing dramatically in the country. However, there is no reliable information available on the extent of corruption, as there is no attempt by the government to deal with corruption.
This research report covers diverse aspects of corruption in India. The findings of the report will help the Central as well as State governments in the country make actionable strategies to combat corruption.
The report will also enable other stakeholders including businesses, political parties, and international organizations to understand the perilous effects of corruption in India, which is still an underdeveloped country even after more than 75 years of its independence.
You can click here to read the report in e-book format and share it with your friends and colleagues through email, WhatsApp, or other social media channels so that they could support this anti-corruption initiative.
