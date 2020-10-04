Israelis Protest to Demand PM Netanyahu’s Resignation

Israelis are asking Netanyahu to resign for his failure to contain coronavirus and amid charges of corruption against him.

By RMN News Service

Thousands of Israelis are defying a new legislation that prohibits street demonstrations during the coronavirus lockdown period to protest against Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protests are being held across the country for the past over 3 months, as Israelis are asking Netanyahu to resign for his failure to contain coronavirus and amid charges of corruption against him.

The Israeli parliament has passed a new law that restricts public demonstrations under the pretext of avoiding Covid-19 infection at crowded places. Many believe that it is a ploy of the government to suppress dissent.

The protesters are so outraged that they broke the law and took to the streets on Saturday and Sunday (October 4) asking Netanyahu to quit, although the Israeli law does not force a prime minister to step down after being indicted. Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He has denied wrongdoing.

Similar protests are being held in India where hundreds of thousands of farmers, activists, and citizens have been protesting for the past 2 weeks against PM Narendra Modi. Protesters hold placards that ask people to dethrone Modi to save India.

According to reports, Israel has shut down much of its economy and instructed people to stay within a kilometre of their homes whenever possible in an effort to contain a second-wave surge in coronavirus infections. As of Sunday, Israel has recorded more than 264,000 infections with nearly 1,700 deaths.