Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain of Kejriwal Govt Questioned in Liquor Scam Case

By Rakesh Raman

India’s top financial crimes investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail where he has been detained.

Jain – who is a minister in the Delhi Government of chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal – was questioned by the ED on Friday (September 16) in a money laundering case related to the alleged liquor scam.

Another colleague of Kejriwal and deputy CM in Delhi Government Manish Sisodia is allegedly involved in the liquor scam with his alleged links with the liquor mafia.

After the August 19 raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the residence of Sisodia, he and his party colleagues are telling blatant lies or half-truths with the aim to divert the attention from the liquor mafia collusion case.

Sisodia is facing serious allegations of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and falsification of government accounts, while the CBI has filed an FIR in which Sisodia’s name is at the top of a list of 15 accused in this case.

But Kejriwal is not removing Jain and Sisodia from the government for the fear that they may reveal the names of other politicians – including Kejriwal – who may be involved in massive corruption happening in Delhi Government. And strangely Sisodia is not being arrested by the CBI or the ED.

According to a September 16 report by NDTV, the ED recorded Jain’s statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED got the court permission to investigate Jain on September 16, 22 and 23.

Jain, who is a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, was sent to jail on June 13, as the ED is interrogating him in another money laundering case.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the criminal sections of the PMLA. Reports suggest that ED has quantified the disproportionate assets, besides establishing the alleged trail of money in the case.

According to reports, in order to hide his alleged crime, Jain has refused to answer ED queries, saying that he has lost his memory after Covid infection.

Since the money laundering case against Satyendar Jain appears to be real, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not have any evidence to prove his innocence.

But Kejriwal and other AAP politicians are offering absurd arguments that since Jain made Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, he can’t be a culprit in the money laundering case for which the ED had arrested him in May.

In a Twitter message, ED said on June 7 that it had conducted searches on June 6, 2022 under PMLA, 2002 (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) at the premises of Satyendar Jain and others.

The ED added in its statement that various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained sources have been seized in this case.

Meanwhile, another AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested on September 16 by the Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi in a corruption case.

It is believed that Kejriwal and other AAP politicians are collecting huge corruption money to spend in elections, issue false media advertisements to deceive the voters, and hire people who attend Kejriwal’s election rallies to give a false impression that he is a popular politician.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.