Satyendar Jain Corruption Case: Over Rs. 2 Crore Cash and Gold Seized in Raids

The financial investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has seized more than Rs. 2 crore in cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg during raids in the money laundering case linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain who was arrested last month.

In a Twitter message, ED said today (June 7) that it has conducted searches on 6.6.2022 under PMLA, 2002 (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) at the premises of Satyendar Jain and others. Various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained sources have been seized.

Satyendar Jain who is in ED custody until June 9 belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Although Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues do not have any basis to prove Satyendar Jain’s innocence, they are misleading the public by making false assertions against the ED and the Central government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

“इस वक्त प्रधान मंत्री जी पूरी ताक़त के साथ आम आदमी पार्टी के पीछे पड़े हैं – ख़ासकर दिल्ली और पंजाब सरकारों के। झूठ पे झूठ, झूठ पे झूठ। आपके पास सारी एजेन्सीज़ की ताक़त है, पर भगवान हमारे साथ है।” Kejriwal said in a vague and misleading tweet today (June 7).

Instead of presenting proofs to get Satyendar Jain released from custody, Kejriwal and AAP members are holding useless press conferences and releasing deceptive statements which have no meaning at all.

Kejriwal has claimed that the money laundering case against his health minister Satyendar Jain is fake and politically motivated. In a video message released on May 31, Kejriwal said in a baseless rhetoric that he has personally seen the case file and found that Satyendar Jain has been implicated in a false case.

But the Delhi CM could not offer even a single argument to prove that the case against his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague is fabricated. Arrested in the money laundering case, Satyendar Jain has been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until June 9.

Kejriwal also said in his video message that his party is against corruption and cited a recent incident in Punjab where AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had claimed on May 24 that he had sacked the health minister Vijay Singla from his government for committing acts of corruption.

However, it is largely believed that it was a stage-managed event that Kejriwal and Mann enacted to dramatically demonstrate their action against corruption so that they could get political mileage unscrupulously and quote the Punjab action to show the innocence of Satyendar Jain who was expected to be arrested.

If Kejriwal thinks after studying Satyendar Jain case that he is innocent, he should publicly put all the case details and his arguments on a website so that people could know the truth. The ED should also reveal case details and live-stream the interrogation of Satyendar Jain so that his prosecution – and possible conviction – could be held in a transparent manner.

As Kejriwal is known for telling lies, his loose talk in a video message cannot exonerate Satyendar Jain. It is said that Kejriwal cannot expel Satyendar Jain from the party because he is Kejriwal’s close accomplice.

If Kejriwal takes action against the corruption of Satyendar Jain, the latter would spill the beans and tell the truth about Kejriwal’s misdeeds. According to reports, the probe agency ED dealing with financial crimes alleged that Satyendar Jain was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

The arrest was made on May 30 after about 2 months while properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore owned by Satyendar Jain and his family members were attached by the ED.

As expected, Kejriwal and AAP politicians are baselessly claiming that it is a politically motivated case. Satyendar Jain is not alone in this dirty game. In fact, Kejriwal and many of his colleagues in the AAP are facing serious corruption charges.

A petition has been filed at the anti-corruption authority Delhi Lokayukta and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, to start investigation into the alleged crime and corruption cases of the ministers of Delhi Government and legislators (MLAs) of AAP headed by Kejriwal.

