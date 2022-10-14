Justice Demanded for Murdered Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

Daphne Caruana Galizia was a Maltese journalist, blogger, and anti-corruption activist.

An international press freedom mission will visit Malta between 13 and 17 October 2022, five years after the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017. According to the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), the country visit follows up on similar missions held in previous years.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was a Maltese journalist, blogger, and anti-corruption activist who reported extensively on corruption, money laundering, organized crime, sale of citizenship, and the Maltese government’s links to the Panama Papers. Following harassment and threats, she was murdered in a car bomb explosion.

Representatives of ARTICLE 19 Europe, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), ECPMF, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), the International Press Institute (IPI) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have requested a meeting with the Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela and relevant ministers in an attempt to continue the dialogue with the Maltese government. In addition, they will be meeting with civil society representatives, journalists and other key stakeholders.

Despite a broad outcry, including by the organizations represented in the delegation, for full justice and accountability for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, judicial proceedings have so far made very limited progress. Additionally, the Government has been slow to implement press freedom reforms recommended by the landmark Public Inquiry, and it has failed to organize proper public consultations on legislative proposals.

Accordingly, as in previous years, the continued need for justice and accountability for Caruana Galizia’s assassination will feature prominently on the delegation’s agenda. Additionally, according to ECPMF, representatives will also focus on the other systemic failings that continue to negatively affect Malta’s press freedom climate. They will also support Caruana Galizia’s family and national civil society as part of local commemoration events.