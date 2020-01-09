Legal Directions Newsletter Covers Indian and International Legal Affairs

The humanitarian organization RMN Foundation publishes Legal Directions which is a monthly newsletter on Indian and international legal affairs. It carries news, opinion articles, book reviews, interviews, analyses of court judgments, and so on.

Currently, the newsletter project is being managed by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of RMN Foundation.

The main stories in the January 2020 issue of Legal Directions are:

– President Trump Impeached. Will He be Removed from Office?

– Amit Shah Case: Lawyers Say Judge Loya Was Murdered

– Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist Khashoggi’s Murder

– New Regulation on EU Crowdfunding Services Announced

– Legal Case to Protect Human Rights from Pollution

– Netherlands Court Orders to Protect Human Rights from Climate Change

– Letter to Lokpal to Resolve a Chronic Case of Bureaucratic Corruption

– Reasons for Pending Cases in Indian Courts

– ICCBA Recognised by the ICC Assembly of States Parties

– Congress Approves $440 Million for Legal Services Corporation

– Using Artificial Intelligence to Deliver Digital Justice

– New Law May Increase Corruption in Ukraine

– New Discriminatory Laws to Increase Corruption in India

You can download this issue and share it with your colleagues, including law teachers, students, alumni, advocates, courts, and others so that they could support this knowledge-based project.