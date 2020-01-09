Legal Directions Newsletter Covers Indian and International Legal Affairs

President Donald Trump. Photo: White House
The humanitarian organization RMN Foundation publishes Legal Directions which is a monthly newsletter on Indian and international legal affairs. It carries news, opinion articles, book reviews, interviews, analyses of court judgments, and so on. You can share your information with Legal Directions and support this editorial initiative.

Currently, the newsletter project is being managed by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of RMN Foundation.

The main stories in the January 2020 issue of Legal Directions are:

– President Trump Impeached. Will He be Removed from Office?

– Amit Shah Case: Lawyers Say Judge Loya Was Murdered

– Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist Khashoggi’s Murder

– New Regulation on EU Crowdfunding Services Announced

– Legal Case to Protect Human Rights from Pollution

– Netherlands Court Orders to Protect Human Rights from Climate Change

– Legal Content Development Services for Law Firms

– Letter to Lokpal to Resolve a Chronic Case of Bureaucratic Corruption

– Reasons for Pending Cases in Indian Courts

– ICCBA Recognised by the ICC Assembly of States Parties

– Congress Approves $440 Million for Legal Services Corporation

– Using Artificial Intelligence to Deliver Digital Justice

– New Law May Increase Corruption in Ukraine

– PolCom Political Communications and Research Services

– New Discriminatory Laws to Increase Corruption in India

You can download this issue and share it with your colleagues, including law teachers, students, alumni, advocates, courts, and others so that they could support this knowledge-based project. It is also given below in digital format.

Download Previous Issues of Legal Directions
September 2018 October 2018
November 2018 December 2018
January 2019 February 2019
March 2019 April 2019
May 2019 June 2019
July 2019 August 2019
September 2019 October 2019
November 2019 December 2019

