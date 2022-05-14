Manokamna CGHS of Dwarka Demands Unjustified Membership Money

Case of Manokamna CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 18 A, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 078

May 14, 2022

By Rakesh Raman

It is being observed that the criminal activities of the management committee (MC) members of Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) are increasing rapidly. While most MC members commit crimes in connivance with the corrupt officials of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, they are not being held accountable and punished for their crimes.

Now a new case of demanding unjustified money has been reported to the “Clean House” anti-corruption service that I have been running for the past 5 years. Mr. Sandeep Choudhary – a resident of Manokamna CGHS – informed the “Clean House” service through its online form that the MC of the Society is asking him to pay over Rs. 350,000 while he has no-dues certificate (NDC) or no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the MC.

After studying his case, I emailed the following notice to the office-bearers of Manokamna CGHS, asking them to respond by May 12. But I did not get any response. Then I held an online / virtual meeting with Mr. Sandeep Choudhary on May 13 to discuss the case.

I also invited the Manokamna CGHS President / Secretary to participate in the meeting so that they could offer their point of view for demanding the money from Mr. Sandeep Choudhary. But they did not participate in the online / virtual meeting.

Note: The video recording of the meeting is given below and you can also click here to watch it on YouTube. Other residents of housing societies can also fill in the online form and discuss their cases with me through online / virtual meetings.

The notice that I sent to Manokamna CGHS is reproduced below.

To May 11, 2022

The President / Secretary / Administrator

Manokamna CGHS LTD

Plot No. 16, Sector 18 A, Dwarka

New Delhi 110 078

Copy: Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government

Subject: Show Cause Notice for Demanding the Membership Transfer Money

Dear President / Secretary / Administrator,

I am a government’s national award winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. I also run many environment-protection and anti-corruption campaigns. Moreover, I have been running an anti-corruption social service “Clean House” for the past 5 years to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

In the said “Clean House” service that I run, I have received a complaint from Mr. Sandeep Choudhary (Flat No. 801-A, Mobile: XXXXXXXXXX*) who says that he owns a flat in the Manokamna CGHS, but the management committee (MC) of the Society is still demanding over Rs. 350,000 to transfer the membership. [ *Mobile phone number is not being disclosed in this article, but it was sent in the notice. ]

Mr. Sandeep Choudhary asserts that he has a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued in 2018 which certifies that he has cleared his dues. But since the formation of the MC after the administrator’s tenure, the MC has been forcing him to pay membership transfer money. Mr. Sandeep Choudhary claims that it is an illegal, coercive demand from the MC.

Mr. Sandeep Choudhary also reveals that membership has been recently granted to at least 6 new buyers without demanding the membership transfer money. Therefore, it is an arbitrary action from the MC to demand money from him.

In this regard, before I proceed with this case and approach the police / other law enforcement authorities, I want to give you an opportunity to respond to the above-stated assertions made by Mr. Sandeep Choudhary.

Upon reconsideration of this case, if the MC decides that it is an illegitimate demand to ask for membership transfer money from Mr. Sandeep Choudhary, can you drop this demand and follow a legal membership transfer process? You can formally inform me as well as Mr. Sandeep Choudhary of your decision.

Strangely, it is learnt that instead of sending a formal, signed letter to Mr. Sandeep Choudhary, the Manokamna CGHS MC has sent him a WhatsApp message to demand this money. This casual, free-wheeling approach of the MC is highly objectionable – particularly when the MC is demanding huge money from others.

The Manokamna CGHS MC must be knowing that the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government has issued specific directions and it is mandatory to make a Society website to keep all the members informed of your activities in a transparent manner. Please let me know if you have made the Manokamna CGHS website. If you have not made the Manokamna CGHS website, please let me know the reasons for this lapse.

In your response to this notice, you can add any other point from your side to put forward your point of view.

Please send me your response (preferably on email) positively by May 12, 2022. If I did not receive your response by May 12, 2022, it will be assumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and I will proceed to take this case forward and approach the police and other law enforcement authorities with the information that I have.

Note: I will also hold an online / virtual meeting to discuss and record this case. Please let me know if the President / Secretary / Administrator of Manokamna CGHS wants to participate in this online / virtual meeting to defend their action.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

REQUEST FOR ACTION

Now, once again through this editorial report, I am giving an opportunity to the Manokamna CGHS MC to describe the reasons for demanding the money from Mr. Sandeep Choudhary if he has the NDC from the Society’s MC itself. If the Manokamna CGHS MC does not email me its response by May 18, 2022, it will be assumed that Manokamna CGHS MC’s demand for money from Mr. Sandeep Choudhary is illegal and actually it is a case of extortion that I will report to the police and other law-enforcement authorities.

Meanwhile, the Manokamna CGHS MC has the option to formally withdraw its demand of money from Mr. Sandeep Choudhary with a signed letter sent to him and the MC must also admit that the NDC with Mr. Sandeep Choudhary is valid. Also, the Manokamna CGHS MC must confirm the membership of Mr. Sandeep Choudhary on the basis of the NDC that he has while he claims that he has cleared his dues.

The video meeting with Mr. Sandeep Choudhary is given below.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He also runs the community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness.