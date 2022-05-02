Delhi's cooperative group housing societies have become dens of crime and corruption. Click the photo to know about extreme corruption in Delhi housing societies. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
Online Meetings to Record Crimes and Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies

Residents can fill in a simple online form and hold an online meeting with me to explain their cases.

From: Rakesh Raman

Dear Friends,

As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I have been running the community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” for the past 5 years. This free service helps the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness.

While the “Clean House” service was slow during the past couple of years because of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Delhi, I am trying to revive it as there is a sudden spurt in the criminal activities in cooperative group housing societies (CGHS). 

During the past couple of months, I received a number of phone calls and emails from residents who informed me about the increasing crimes in their housing societies. 

These crimes are being committed by the management committee (MC) members of their societies in connivance with bureaucrats at the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and builders’ mafia.

Since it is difficult for me to understand different cases over the phone and because of coronavirus, I have decided to hold online meetings with the residents who need my help in their cases. They can fill in a simple online form to provide preliminary details of their case to me. Then I will send them the online meeting link to hold and record the meeting with them.

ONLINE FORM AND ONLINE MEETING PROCESS

Click the following link to fill in your online form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXiexH3VBU8y961ysXSIy0Pgl_–hf2aEYw69a6lHdoOmEwA/viewform

The following video explains this process. You can also subscribe to my RMN YouTube Channel to watch more videos.

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

