RMN Poll: Are You Satisfied with the Work of Narendra Modi?

By Rakesh Raman

Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service – which is a leading global media organization – had started an information hub that focused on the Lok Sabha election 2019. As part of this editorial initiative, RMN News Service had launched an online public poll: “Are you satisfied with the work of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in India?”

The poll intended to know the voters’ real assessment about the work of Narendra Modi and his government. Now, Modi has completed more than 5 years as the PM of the country. Although Modi and his party BJP managed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election, most people believe that it was not a real victory as BJP had tampered with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) on a large scale to win the election.

Now it seems to be the right observation that Modi and BJP win by manipulating EVMs or using other deceptive tricks, because millions of people are protesting aggressively against Modi and BJP.

In the year 2020, the citizens – including men, women, children, students, and senior citizens – are participating in nationwide protests against Modi and his anti-people, inhumane policies.

In fact, a large number of people are so disturbed that they are demanding the resignations of Modi and his close associate Amit Shah who is the Home Minister of India.

At this juncture, the RMN Poll is being extended to know the people’s opinion about Modi. You can choose your option in the following poll.

This article will also be published in the Real Voter news magazine that focuses on politics and governance in India.

