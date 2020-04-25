Naughty Trump’s Treatment for Coronavirus: Poisonous Disinfectant

Trump’s repeated misbehavior is so embarrassing for his task force colleagues – particularly Dr Deborah Birx and Dr Anthony Fauci – that it is expected that both will resign instead of dealing with Trump’s annoying idiosyncrasies.

By Rakesh Raman

The U.S. President Donald Trump who has gone berserk has asked people to consume poisonous disinfectants if they want to get themselves cured from coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Trump said Thursday (April 23) that people who are infected with coronavirus can be injected with a disinfectant to treat them, although he added the next day that he was joking. Trump said disinfectants may cure patients because this remedy “sounds interesting” to him.

This is the height of stupidity that Trump is joking – as he said while backtracking – when nearly 50,000 Americans have died from one of the most lethal viruses in the history of humankind.

As Trump knows that he makes loose statements, he uses words and phrases such as “probably,” “may be,” “I don’t know,” etc. in every sentence to subtly dilute his random claims.

While clearly Trump was serious when he advised people to get a dose of the poisonous substance, the cleaning product companies were quick to react with statements that refuted Trump’s dangerous advice. In their statement, they asked people not to consume their cleaning products which can be fatal.

As Trump has been behaving as a cult figure during the past few months, he has been giving reckless suggestions about coronavirus to people. An estimated 25 million Americans (or 7% of the U.S. population) are blind followers of Trump. It is expected that they will obey Trump, and some of them may actually consume disinfectants to harm themselves inadvertently.

Trump has also been promoting an untested medicine Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) or chloroquine to treat coronavirus patients, and in his Thursday briefing he also suggested that if light is pushed inside the body, it can kill the virus.

After every such mischievous statement made in front of his health experts, Trump asserts that he is not a doctor. But he insists that his stupid medical advice must be tested during the crisis that is poised to claim millions of lives.

Trump’s repeated misbehavior is so embarrassing for his task force colleagues – particularly Dr Deborah Birx and Dr Anthony Fauci – that it is expected that both will resign instead of dealing with Trump’s annoying idiosyncrasies.

INCREASING CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA

Trump is not the only irresponsible head of state who is misleading the public. In India, another illiterate demagogue PM Narendra Modi is asking Indians to bang their kitchen utensils and burn candles to drive away coronavirus.

While blind followers of Modi flout social-distancing guidelines to stand close to each other to hit their utensils, coronavirus cases are increasing exponentially in India. The Modi government – which spreads all sorts of falsehood through lapdog media musketeers – claims that only a few thousand Indians are infected with coronavirus.

However, independent research reports suggest that close to 1 million people are already infected in India and thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – have probably died. But the Modi government is deliberately telling lies to create a false impression that Modi has controlled the spread of virus.

It is believed that autocrats like Trump and Modi are largely responsible for the coronavirus contagion which will keep killing people for the coming many months. But unfortunately they are not being held accountable and punished.

Scientists warn that the second wave of coronavirus – which will be more dangerous – is expected around September. It will cause the maximum damage in areas which are being opened recklessly to resume the business activity.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.