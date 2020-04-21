Muslim World Angry Over Persecution of Muslims Under Modi Govt

The Muslim world is now vehemently denouncing the Modi government’s stance toward Muslims.

By Rakesh Raman

The Muslim world has expressed its deep anguish over the maltreatment of Muslims in India while Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi remains silent. It is largely believed that Modi’s silence gives consent to hooligans in Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who constantly abuse Muslims.

While Muslims never felt safe under Modi’s rule, their persecution has increased during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The lapdog media and the Hindu mobs belonging to Modi’s BJP and its parent outfit RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist group) have been randomly blaming Muslims for spreading coronavirus in India.

As Modi has pledged to make India a Hindu Rashtra (a nation only for Hindus), he gives tacit consent to BJP and RSS goons to spread hatred against Indian Muslims.

The Muslim world is now vehemently denouncing the Modi government’s stance toward Muslims. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – which is the 2nd largest inter-governmental organization after the UN with 57 member states – has condemned the anti-Muslim sentiment and Islamophobia in India.

In an official statement issued Sunday (April 19), the General Secretariat of the OIC said that it expresses deep concern following recent media accounts of rising anti-Muslim sentiments and Islamophobia within political and media circles and on mainstream and social media platforms, where Indian Muslim minority is being blamed of spreading the coronavirus in the country. The statement added that OIC General Secretariat expresses its rejection of the targeting of Muslims anywhere.

The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 19, 2020

Similar concerns are raised by Pakistan PM Imran Khan who has compared Modi government’s attacks on Muslims with the Nazis. “The deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India by the Modi government to divert the backlash over its COVID-19 policy, which has left thousands stranded and hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of the Modi government,” Imran Khan tweeted.

Recently, an obnoxious statement about Arab women tweeted by a BJP Lok Sabha member (MP) Tejasvi Surya attracted outrage from the Muslim world.

As Tejasvi Surya – who is also a member of the RSS – had brazenly insulted Muslim women with his misogynistic tweet, a leading lawyer who tweets as MJALSHRIKA tagged PM Modi in his tweet to say that “India’s relation with the Arab world has been that of mutual respect. Do you allow your parliamentarian to publicly humiliate our women? We expect your urgent punitive action against Tejasvi Surya for his disgraceful comment.”

@PMOIndia Respected Prime minister @narendramodi India’s relation with the Arab world has been that of mutual respect. Do you allow your parliamentarian to publicly humiliate our women? We expect your urgent punitive action against @Tejasvi_Surya for his disgraceful comment. pic.twitter.com/emymJrc5aU — المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) April 19, 2020

However, Modi did not take any action against the rowdy MP Tejasvi Surya because Modi silently approves verbal as well as physical attacks on Muslims.

A few days ago, a leading Indian writer and social activist Arundhati Roy also revealed that the Modi government is exploiting coronavirus (COVID-19) to ramp up its suppression of Muslims. She compared the Modi government’s tactic to the one used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“India’s treatment of Muslims amid coronavirus is almost ‘genocidal,’ Arundhati Roy said on April 17 in an interview with German news channel Deutsche Welle (DW).

She accused the Indian government of exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to inflame tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India.

“The RSS to which Modi belongs, has long said that India should be a Hindu nation. Its ideologues have likened the Muslims of India to the Jews of Germany,” Arundhati Roy said.

She adds that the current coronavirus hatred against Muslims comes on the back of a massacre in Delhi, which was the the result of people protesting against the anti-Muslim citizenship laws announced by the Modi government.

She says that when violence against Muslims takes place, Modi stays silent mischievously. And she added that the Delhi carnage took place in February when President Trump was in India. “But Trump did not say anything to Modi,” Ms Roy said, adding that the world needs to open its eyes to see the brutality of the Modi government.

More than 50 innocent people – mostly Muslims – were murdered while hundreds received serious injuries including bullet wounds in Delhi violence that took place in February. The violence was similar to the Gujarat riots of 2002 that happened when Modi (who is now Prime Minister of India) was the Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat state. Nearly 2,000 Muslims were murdered in the Gujarat massacre – that was believed to be directed by Modi.

Brinda Karat – a CPI(M) leader – did not mince her words to directly blame India’s Home Minister Amit Shah for the murderous attacks on innocent people of Delhi.

In a video interview with a local news channel, Ms Karat said that Amit Shah – whose whereabouts were not known during the days of violence in February – was secretly leading the rioters to attack people belonging to the minority community or Muslims. “Riots were 100% led by Amit Shah while the police were complicit in the crime,” she said.

While most people believe that the violence that started on February 23 in the northeast Delhi was supported by the government, more than 50 people lost their lives in it and over 200 people got injured, mostly with bullet wounds.

It is being alleged that PM Modi and Amit Shah were behind Delhi riots, as they had been spreading hatred between communities through their hate speeches with the aim to divide people on religious lines and take political advantage in the Hindu-majority country.

