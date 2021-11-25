Next Punjab CM Face of Congress: Channi or Sidhu?

If Congress wins the 2022 Punjab election, it is expected to select its next CM after the results of the election.

By Rakesh Raman

As Punjab election is approaching, a horizontal and vertical tussle among the political parties is visible. However, the severest one-upmanship can be seen between two Congress leaders: Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Both Channi and Sidhu are silently vying to become the next Punjab CM if Congress wins the Punjab Assembly election in 2022. With their subtle actions, both the leaders are trying to overtake each other in the race of supremacy.

Sidhu often accuses Channi of dereliction of duties toward combating drug mafia in the state among other pending issues. In order to frighten Channi, Sidhu also keeps issuing threats of resigning from his position to destabilize Congress and Channi.

While Punjab is facing a serious socio-economic turmoil, Sidhu claims that he has a Punjab model to save the state from an imminent disaster, although he has never revealed the details of his model.

With his shallow claims, Sidhu has been trying to denigrate Channi so that the top Congress leadership should handpick him to become the next CM of Punjab.

Although Channi is mostly submissive in his response, today (November 25) he hit back subtly at Sidhu’s so-called Punjab model. In a video interaction, Channi said he has a very good model for the progress in Punjab. Without naming Sidhu, Channi said others are just fooling people by talking about their secret models.

[ Also Read: Letter to Sonia Gandhi on Strategy for the Survival and Revival of Congress Party ]

He added that a CM interacts with hundreds of people who claim to have their different development models, but a CM’s chair teaches you to implement your model with an honest intention and a strong willpower.

Punjab Assembly Election 2022 This article is part of our exclusive editorial section on the Punjab Assembly election.

You can click here to visit the section.

If Congress wins the 2022 Punjab election, it is expected to select its next CM after the results of the election. As Channi and Sidhu lack administrative competence to lead Punjab, both will be equally disastrous for the state.

Although Congress took the right decision to remove its previous CM Amarinder Singh who had completely ruined Punjab, even now the party does not have any competent person who can become the CM of Punjab.

Meanwhile, you can click here to read a letter sent to Congress president Ms Sonia Gandhi with a strategy for the survival and revival of the Congress party.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also runs Green Group of Delhi.