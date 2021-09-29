Sulking Sidhu Resigns as Punjab Congress President

While Sidhu has been craving to grab the CM position by hook or by crook, his hopes were shattered with the selection of Channi.

By Rakesh Raman

Navjot Singh Sidhu who was recently handpicked for the post of president Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has resigned from his position abruptly.

In a terse letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said that he is quitting his position and will continue to serve the party.

Earlier, Sidhu had staged a revolt against his colleague and Punjab chief minister (CM) Amarinder Singh who was forced to resign on September 18. Subsequently, on September 19, Congress had selected Charanjit Singh Channi as the new CM of Punjab.

The selection of Channi was a major setback for Sidhu who wanted to become the CM. Although in his resignation letter released today (September 28) on Twitter, Sidhu has not given any specific reason for his resignation, it is largely believed that he was upset with the selection of Channi to head the state.

Sidhu must have realized that now Channi will be the CM candidate even in the 2022 Assembly election in Punjab. In other words, if Sidhu stays in Congress, he cannot become the CM of Punjab for many more years or decades.

While Sidhu has been craving to grab the CM position by hook or by crook, his hopes were shattered with the selection of Channi. Now, restless Sidhu is expected to create more trouble for Congress in Punjab.

