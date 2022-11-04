No Corrupt Person Should Get Political or Social Support: PM Modi

The Prime Minister asked for a system where corruption-related disciplinary proceedings are completed in time-bound mission mode.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, addressed a programme marking the Vigilance Awareness Week of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in New Delhi on November 3. He also launched the new Complaint Management System portal of the CVC.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Vigilance Awareness Week began with the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. “The entire life of Sardar Patel was dedicated to honesty, transparency and the building of a public service system based on these values,” he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that the campaign revolving around awareness and alertness is based on these principles. He observed that the campaign of Vigilance Awareness Week is taking place to realize the dreams and aspirations of a corruption-free India and underlined its importance in the lives of every citizen.

The Prime Minister said that too much dependence on foreign goods has been a big cause of corruption. He highlighted the government’s push towards Atmanirbharta in defence and underlined that the possibility of scams is ending as India would be manufacturing its own defence equipment, from rifles to fighter jets to transport aircraft.

[ Also Read: India Corruption Research Report 2022 ]

He also asked the vigilance community to think about modernizing their audits and inspections. “The will which the government is showing against corruption, the same will is necessary to be seen in all the departments as well. For a developed India, we have to develop such an administrative ecosystem, which has zero tolerance on corruption,” he said.

The Prime Minister asked for a system where corruption-related disciplinary proceedings are completed in time-bound mission mode. He also suggested continuous monitoring of criminal cases and asked to devise a way of ranking departments on the basis of pending corruption cases and publishing the related reports on a monthly or quarterly basis.

The Prime Minister also asked for streamlining of the vigilance clearance process with the help of technology. There is a need for auditing the data of public grievances so that we can go to the root causes of corruption in the concerned department, the Prime Minister added.

He stressed the need to bring in common citizens in the work of keeping a vigil over corruption. “No matter how powerful the corrupt may be, they should not be saved under any circumstances, it is the responsibility of organizations like you (CVC). No corrupt person should get political-social support, every corrupt person should be put in the dock by the society, it is also necessary to create this environment,” he said.

Touching upon a worrying trend, the Prime Minister said “We have seen that many times the corrupt people are glorified in spite of being jailed even after being proven to be corrupt. This situation is not good for Indian society. Even today, some people give arguments in favour of the corrupt who have been found guilty. It is very necessary for such people, such forces, to be made aware of their duty by the society.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that institutions acting against the corrupt and corruption like the CVC, have no need to be defensive in any way. He stressed that there is no requirement to work on any political agenda but to work towards making the lives of ordinary citizens simpler.

Addressing programme marking Vigilance Awareness Week in Delhi. https://t.co/p5rzL2uEJ2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022

Principal Secretary, Dr. P. K. Mishra; Minister of State for Personnel & Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Jitendra Singh; Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba; Central Vigilance Commissioner, Suresh N. Patel, and Vigilance Commissioners, P. K. Srivastava and Arvinda Kumar were also present on the occasion.