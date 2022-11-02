BJP Launches Campaign to Expose Corruption in Kejriwal Govt

Now it appears that AAP is perhaps the only political outfit in India in which all the politicians are dishonest.

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a campaign to expose the increasing levels of corruption in Delhi Government headed by chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal.

Launched today (November 2) under a weird #NamoCyberYoddha banner, the campaign will oppose government corruption and false promises being made by Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The local BJP has been aggressively opposing corruption in the Kejriwal government, but Kejriwal and AAP ignore the BJP’s opposition and field protests.

Most people in India know that Kejriwal’s AAP is facing myriad cases of crime and corruption. One of AAP ministers Satyendar Jain is already in jail for a massive money laundering scandal.

Another AAP minister Manish Sisodia is facing multiple corruption cases while India’s top investigating agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a formal case against him in August 2022.

Sisodia is allegedly involved in a liquor scam case and corruption of hundreds of crores of rupees in the construction of classrooms in Delhi schools.

But instead of addressing public queries about their reported crimes, strangely the AAP politicians have been trying to unscrupulously divert the attention to unrelated issues. Now it appears that AAP is perhaps the only political outfit in India in which all the politicians are dishonest.

It is also being increasingly observed that Kejriwal is splurging huge public money on media advertisements to gain false publicity for himself and his party and also to cover up the criminal cases of his party colleagues. There is a possibility that Kejriwal is also complicit in these crime and corruption cases.

The Right to Information (RTI) replies by the Directorate of Information and Publicity reveal that the Delhi Government’s spending on advertisements increased by a whopping 4,273% over 10 financial years ending with 2021-2022, particularly under Kejriwal’s government.

After getting advertisements from Kejriwal, most corrupt media outlets do not question AAP’s wrongdoings and the TV anchors particularly do not interject when AAP leaders divert the issues or tell flagrant lies in TV shows to evade crucial questions.

While the Kejriwal government is controlling the traditional media companies with the power of public money, it is being observed that there are attempts to suppress or remove information related to AAP’s corruption cases from new-media sites such as Wikipedia, which is a free online encyclopedia.

Meanwhile, as part of its anti-corruption campaign, BJP has also introduced a mobile phone number on which people can give a missed call and join the campaign as volunteers to expose corruption in Delhi Government.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.