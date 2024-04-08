Report on Misuse of Agencies by Modi Govt before Lok Sabha Election 2024
As the political parties in India have already started their campaigns to prepare for the 2024 election, the Power Play editorial section will keep all stakeholders – voters, politicians, political activists, election authorities – informed about the election stunts and strategies of politicians and their parties.
A recent report by The Indian Express reveals that a number of politicians of opposition parties joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi to get themselves aquitted in the corruption cases they are facing.
The report adds that a number of such politicians got relief as the investigating agaencies in these cases are controlled by the Modi regime.
You can watch the related video which is also published below.
Report by The Indian Express
