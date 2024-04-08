ईवीएम पर चुनाव। नई दिल्ली में एक दीवार पेंटिंग से पता चलता है कि मोदी की पार्टी भाजपा 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव में 400 से अधिक सीटें जीतेगी। तस्वीर– राकेश रमन/आरएमएन न्यूज सर्विस
Report on Misuse of Agencies by Modi Govt before Lok Sabha Election 2024

Report on Misuse of Agencies by Modi Govt before Lok Sabha Election 2024

As the political parties in India have already started their campaigns to prepare for the 2024 election, the Power Play editorial section will keep all stakeholders – voters, politicians, political activists, election authorities – informed about the election stunts and strategies of politicians and their parties.

A recent report by The Indian Express reveals that a number of politicians of opposition parties joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi to get themselves aquitted in the corruption cases they are facing.

The report adds that a number of such politicians got relief as the investigating agaencies in these cases are controlled by the Modi regime.

Report by The Indian Express

