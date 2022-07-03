Nominations Open for the Anti-Corruption Excellence Award

The evaluation of the nominations is carried out by the Assessment Advisory Board and the High-Level Award Committee.

The Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award intends to advocate the importance of tackling corruption and encourage the implementation of the crucial measures set forth by the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), through gathering and broadcasting creative and outstanding achievements of anti-corruption projects by publicly awarding and honoring exceptional efforts.

With support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Award will be given in different categories: outstanding achievement, academic research, youth creativity, investigative journalism, and safeguarding sports from corruption.

By highlighting exemplary models and promoting excellence and creativity in anti-corruption, the Award is to serve as incentive to greater motivation and as a tool to identify, recognize, honor and reward those who have shown vision, leadership, creativity, enthusiasm in, and commitment and dedication for tackling corruption, as well as the capacity to inspire others to replicate similar efforts.

The evaluation of the nominations is carried out by the Assessment Advisory Board and the High-Level Award Committee. The selection process is detailed in their respective Terms of Reference.

You can register on the ACE Award website and follow instructions on the nomination form and fill out all relevant data. If the nominee has accepted your nomination, they will have access to the nomination folder and be able to add more documentation and details to the nomination.

A confirmation email will let you know that your nomination has been accepted and will be reviewed by the Assessment Advisory Board. You may receive further emails should the Board wish to contact you directly. Winners are announced in the latter half of the year. The nomination will be closed on Saturday, October 1, 2022.