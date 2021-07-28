Opposition Groups Plan to Unite to Defeat Modi and BJP

Since Rahul Gandhi lacks confidence, he is always hesitant to announce his direct rivalry to Modi.

By Rakesh Raman

The opposition parties in India have planned to join forces with the aim to defeat prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election of 2024.

In order to achieve this unity, West Bengal chief minister (CM) and Chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Mamata Banerjee today (July 28) met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Although Congress is a dying party which has lost its relevance in the Indian politics, opposition parties do not want to ignore it because it has ruled India for almost 6 decades.

The attempt of the opposition parties to come together is not likely succeed because there are multiple aspirants for the post of PM. Ms. Banerjee has also not ruled out the possibility to offer her candidature for the top post.

However, Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul Gandhi to become the next PM after the 2024 election. Since Rahul Gandhi lacks confidence, he is always hesitant to announce his direct rivalry to Modi.

With his erratic approach, Rahul Gandhi keeps jumping from one issue to another – such as demonetization, GST, Rafale, Covid-19, farm laws, Pegasus spyware, etc. – to criticize the Modi government.

Today, @MamataOfficial met with Smt. Sonia Gandhi at New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/knauoWEpDS — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 28, 2021

Since his criticism of Modi’s policies lacks intensity and tenacity, he does not pose any challenge to Modi or his government. There is no other leader in India who has the skills to become the PM.

