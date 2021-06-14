Twitter Party Leader Calls PM Modi a Coward for Covid Crisis in India

Congress – which is full of parasites – hopes that some miracle will happen to save people from the excesses of the Modi government.

By Rakesh Raman

Priyanka Gandhi – a leader of the old and obsolete Congress party – has cursed Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for the ongoing Covid-19 disaster in India.

As most Congress leaders use Twitter as a toy, Ms Gandhi said in her tweet on June 12 that the PM of India behaved like a coward during the health crisis.

“The Prime Minister of India has behaved like a coward. He has let our country down. Indians do not come first for him. Politics does. Truth does not concern him, propaganda does. The time has come for us to ask him: ZIMMEDAAR KAUN?” the Congress leader tweeted along with her video message.

She is running a social media campaign with the hashtag #ZimmedarKaun (who is responsible) to hold Modi and his government accountable for their mishandling of the Covid situation in India.

Priyanka Gandhi – her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi – keep sitting on Twitter idly and tweet occasionally to blame Modi for every goof-up in the country. Since all Congress leaders prefer to stay cocooned in their homes, Congress has become a veritable Twitter party that has lost its credibility in the country.

People in other countries such as Belarus, Brazil, Hong Kong, Israel, Myanmar, Russia, and Thailand are protesting against their autocratic leaders on the streets despite coronavirus. Even in India, thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 2020. But the lethargic Gandhi family and other Congress workers keep sitting in their rooms to write useless tweets.

Congress – which is full of parasites – hopes that some miracle will happen to save people from the excesses of the Modi government. The dying party never strives to defeat Modi who has been ruling for the past over 7 years, and under the given circumstances he is expected to lead the country as PM for the next many years.

Modi usually ignores the repeated rants of the Gandhi clan and other Congress leaders – most of whom are so incompetent that they cannot challenge the despotic decisions of the Modi government.

Coronavirus is not the only crisis that Modi has created with his carelessness. In fact, Modi has completely ruined the country during the past 7 years. Today, India is facing unprecedented corruption, lawlessness, joblessness, inflation, and human rights violations. But in the absence of credible opposition, he is freely taking reckless decisions which are further pushing India into a state of misery.

Since Modi is not educated, he cannot handle any situation that demands the application of intellect. He cannot speak on any contemporary subject in any language. Even when he appears on TV to deliver his meaningless monologues, he fumbles and his words overlap – may be because of his senility. So, it is difficult to understand what he says in his dull utterances.

With his limited knowledge, Modi has been asking people to bang their kitchen utensils and burn candles to deal with coronavirus. He has also been giving mundane suggestions to wear masks and maintain social distance. But every Tom, Dick, and Harry can make such useless remarks. You don’t need a Prime Minister to blabber on TV about a subject in which he is clueless.

The trouble is that no level-headed person is around Modi who can suggest him to stay away from TV. Modi has surrounded himself with incompetent politicians and spineless bureaucrats who cannot dare to challenge his idiosyncrasies. As a result, the misery – including Covid calamity – is increasing in the country.

Since Congress leaders are not willing to play the role of an effective opposition, they are equally responsible for the coronavirus and other troubles in India. So, Zimmedaar Kaun? Answer: Congress and Modi.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.