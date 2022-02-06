Participatory Media Management Training and Employment Program
By Rakesh Raman of Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service
You Are Invited to Participate
INTRODUCTION
The Participatory Media Management Training and Employment Program (PMMTEP) has been launched for those educated young people who are unemployed or who do not have a proper job after completing their studies. This program is also for those students who want to embrace contemporary journalism as their career. The program aims to overcome the persisting unemployment predicament by creating an employable workforce in the evolving media market driven by technology-based content.
MEDIA MANAGEMENT TRAINING AND PARTICIPATION
The participants in the PMMTEP program will be selected after a test and interview. The selected candidates will be provided basic and advanced skills training for one year to help them manage multimedia news content. The content will cover domains such as Technology, Politics, Governance, Entertainment, Healthcare, Environment, Education, Marketing, and Agriculture. After successful completion of training, the fully trained candidates may be employed to work for the RMN News Service and its allied media projects in a participatory sweat-equity employment model.
TRAINING MODULES
Advanced Content-Grade English Language
Domain Knowledge
News Content Structures
News and Content Writing Skills
Multimedia News Collection and Dissemination Methodologies
Content Sales and Marketing
PROJECT LEADER
The PMMTEP project is being spearheaded by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express (a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group). Nowadays, for the past more than 10 years, he has been running his own global news services and producing digital magazines and research reports on a range of subjects. He had also been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development. You can click here to see his work.
Note: The initial PMMTEP classes will be offered online. You can fill out your admission form at the following Form Link. Fee: Rs. 2,000 per student per month.
Contact – Rakesh Raman. WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Email | Form Link
You can click here to download the pdf file of the details given above and share it with your friends who want to join the PMMTEP course.
