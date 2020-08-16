Pelosi May Recall Congress to Address Trump’s Assault on Postal Service

By RMN News Service

The U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) may recall lawmakers from a summer recess to address President Trump’s attempt to sabotage the Postal Service with the aim to change the outcome of the November election in his favor.

According to a report by Reuters, Pelosi is expected to call back the U.S. House later this month, well ahead of the scheduled resumption of votes in mid-September. The report adds that Pelosi held a call with other top Democrats on Saturday to discuss the idea.

In a statement, Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that President Trump’s latest attacks on vote-by-mail and on the Postmaster General’s policies have led to a dramatic increase in delayed and undelivered mail.

“Postmaster General DeJoy must quickly reverse his operational changes that have led to delays and service reductions for too many Americans and threaten to undermine our democracy,” the statement asserted.

Democrats insist that Trump, his cronies, and Republicans in Congress continue to wage their all-out assault on the Postal Service and its role in ensuring the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has threatened to starve the Postal Service of the funds that it needs to deliver the absentee ballots necessary to ensure that people do not have to choose between their health and their vote this fall when Covid-19 pandemic will be at its peak.

Democrats warn that Trump will manipulate the operations of the Post Office to deny eligible voters the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election. “The President’s own words confirm: he needs to cheat to win,” Pelosi said in her statement.

“The Postmaster General – a major Trump donor – continues to push forward policies that accelerate the crisis at the Postal Service, delaying mail and jeopardizing the integrity of the elections,” the Democratic statement added.

The House and Senate Democrats called on President Trump to immediately cease his assault on the Postal Service, make clear that he will allow the 2020 election to proceed without his sabotage tactics, and enable the American people to vote by absentee ballot.