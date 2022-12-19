Pollution in Delhi: People Inhaling Poison from the Air

Simply put, the people of Delhi are inhaling atmospheric poison from the air. The air quality will worsen in the coming weeks and months.

The air quality in New Delhi (Delhi) has reached cataclysmic levels while the city continues to be the most polluted national capital in the world. IQAir – a Swiss-based air quality technology company – shows that the current level of air quality in Delhi is hazardous.

The IQAir data of December 19, 2022 reveals that with 260 µg/m³ the PM2.5 concentration in Delhi is significantly exceeding the World Health Organization (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

PM2.5 is particulate matter pollution measuring 2.5 microns or less. These microscopic particles are considered a major threat to human health. PM2.5 can be inhaled and absorbed into the bloodstream, impacting both the respiratory and cardiovascular system.

Similarly, the Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) on December 19, 2022 shows “Unhealthy” and “Hazardous” air quality levels in Delhi. Also, an interactive tool on the Breathe Life 2030 website indicates a particulate matter (PM 2.5) level of 105 micrograms per cubic metre (annual mean) in Delhi. This is 21 times more than the WHO safe level of 5 µg/m3.

[ Also Read: Lethal Pollution Killing People in Delhi ]

FACTORS CAUSING POLLUTION

Many factors – such as vehicular traffic, stubble burning, construction, firecrackers – are ascribed to the increasing levels of air pollution in Delhi. However, bureaucratic and political corruption is the main reason for this persisting calamity. Now, pollution in Delhi is directly proportional to corruption in Delhi.

Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is running one of the most corrupt governments in India. A number of politicians who belong to Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are either in jail for committing financial crimes or facing serious corruption charges.

Instead of spending public money to stop pollution in the city-state, the Kejriwal government is splurging huge money on false advertisements to promote Kejriwal and AAP in other states where elections are taking place.

While Kejriwal keeps roaming like a stray dog in different states such as Punjab, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh to hold unruly election rallies, he does not have any time or interest in saving the people of Delhi from deadly pollution. Rather, he shamelessly downplays the threat from pollution.

Although a Vinai Kumar Saxena was handpicked by the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi in May 2022 to work as the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi, he is so naive and unqualified that he cannot handle the problems of the city of 30 million people.

As a result, the people of Delhi are suffering under unprecedented corruption, lethal pollution, widespread filth, water scarcity, and other infrastructural hassles.

While the people are dying with pollution and related diseases, the crumbling healthcare system including the fraudulently run Mohalla Clinics of Delhi cannot provide proper treatment to them.

Meanwhile, a new global report (Ecological Threat Report 2022: Analysing Ecological Threats, Resilience & Peace) has warned of an imminent ecological disaster in Delhi.

The report says factors such as poor infrastructure, lethal air pollution, weak regulatory framework, and administrative failure are going to make Delhi unsustainable for its population of over 30 million.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also runs the Green Group of Delhi to protect the city environment.