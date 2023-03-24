Rahul Gandhi Gets 2-Year Jail Sentence in “Modi” Case

By RMN News Service

A court in Gujarat has found Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in a defamation case over his remarks about the “Modi” surname of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi had compared PM Modi with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, saying “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?”

He made this statement in a 2019 public rally that he addressed in Karnataka. According to reports, the case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community with his remarks.

[ VIDEO: मोदी अदानी भाई भाई, देश बेच के खाई मलाई। ]

The court has suspended the Congress leader’s prison sentence for 30 days allowing him to apply for bail. Congress said it is an attempt by the Modi regime to terrorize Rahul Gandhi who is questioning Modi on various issues.

For the past couple of months, Rahul Gandhi has been accusing Modi of his criminal collusion with Indian oligarch Gautam Adani who is facing a series of corporate fraud allegations.

A few days ago, a Delhi Police team was sent to Rahul Gandhi’s home to ask him certain random questions related to his comments during his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress said that Modi is using police and central agencies to target Rahul Gandhi because he is raising his voice against the dictator.