After Delhi Police Action, Rahul Gandhi Releases Video to Question Modi-Adani Nexus

Rahul Gandhi released the video after a Delhi Police team came to his home to ask him certain random questions related to his comments during his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who has been constantly raising the issue of a criminal nexus between prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Indian oligarch Gautam Adani – today (March 19) released a video montage of his allegations.

In a series of questions, the Congress leader asks Modi how much money he has received from Adani in quid pro quo deals. He also alleged that PM Modi and the Modi government have been helping Adani expand his business illegally.

Rahul Gandhi said that Adani has external shell companies which are being used for the purpose of money laundering and stock manipulation while the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is being forced by the Modi government to invest in Adani Group companies.

A recent investigative report of Hindenburg Research accused Adani of commiting one of the biggest corporate frauds in the world. In the report released in January, Hindenburg said that the Adani Group has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.

Since Modi is not answering opposition questions in parliament on the Adani issue, the opposition leaders decided to file a formal complaint at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi so that a criminal investigation could be launched against Adani and his nexus with Modi.

A group of opposition leaders held a street demonstration in Delhi on March 13 to highlight the nexus between Modi and his corporate associate Gautam Adani. They shouted rhymed slogans in Hindi, मोदी अदानी भाई भाई, देश बेच के खाई मलाई (Modi-Adani bhai bhai, desh bech ke khai malai). The slogans mean that Modi and Adani are like brothers who are selling the country to share the looted money.

[ Watch Video: मोदी अदानी भाई भाई, देश बेच के खाई मलाई। ]

Modi is also accused of misusing his position as the PM of India to help Adani by forcing the public sector banks and corporations – such as the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India – to invest public money in Adani Group companies.

भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के 45 दिन बाद दिल्ली पुलिस को कठपुतली बनाकर हमें डराने की नाकाम कोशिश की गई। यह अडानी महाघोटाले से गुमराह करने की गिरी हुई साजिश का हिस्सा है। लेकिन लगा लो जितना जोर लगाना है…इन सवालों से आप भाग नहीं सकते। देश पूछ रहा है- PM मोदी का अडानी से क्या रिश्ता है? pic.twitter.com/qVnqJQq2yj — Congress (@INCIndia) March 19, 2023

Rahul Gandhi released the video today (March 19) after a Delhi Police team came to his home to ask him certain random questions related to his comments during his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress alleges that the Modi government is misusing the police force to harass Rahul Gandhi who is asking pertinent questions about the possible criminality in the Adani Group in connivance with Modi.

[ Also Read: Modi Govt Foils Opposition Attempt to Get Modi-Adani Fraud Case Probed ]

Delhi Police – which acts like a private militia under the autocratic Modi regime – has failed completely to maintain law and order in Delhi. But Delhi Police is being used as a weapon by the Modi government to terrorize critics and political opponents.

Congress says that despite the Modi government’s threats, Congress and Rahul Gandhi will keep asking questions related to Modi-Adani enterprise and other despotic actions of the Modi government.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.