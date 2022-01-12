RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Punjab Assembly Election 2022?

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has started an online public poll: “Which Party Should Win Punjab Assembly Election 2022?”

This poll – which is part of our editorial section: “News on Punjab Legislative Assembly Election 2022” – intends to know which party should win the Punjab election as a number of political parties are in the fray.

The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election will be held on February 14, 2022 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

[ Also Read: Political Parties Asked to Reveal Details of Candidates with Criminal Records ]

Now, you can choose your option in the following poll. Select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the poll.

Which Party Should Win Punjab Assembly Election 2022? Aam Aadmi Party

Bharatiya Janata Party

Congress

Shiromani Akali Dal

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha

Other

None of the Above View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email