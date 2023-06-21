Shameless Biden Ignores #ModiNotWelcome Protest Against Modi in the U.S.

The U.S. President Joe Biden is so shameless that despite extreme corruption and human rights violations by the Modi regime, he has invited India’s prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi as a state guest to the U.S.

A new microsite #ModiNotWelcome (Modi not welcome in the U.S.) describes the launch of a protest against Modi in the U.S. According to the microsite, this protest is against the leader (Modi) of the largest fascist movement in the world. A hashtag #ModiNotWelcome is trending on Twitter.

The protesters urge the Biden administration not to have any alliance with India’s fascist regime under Modi. The microsite links to the “Howdy Modi!” website which complains that the U.S. welcomes human rights violator (Modi) with open arms.

The “Howdy Modi!” website carries comprehensive information on the Modi regime’s alleged crimes in India. It quotes the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who condemned India’s anti-minority persecution and attacks on people and places of worship.

Meanwhile, a new BBC documentary which explores Modi’s role in the Gujarat violence of 2002 will be screened in the U.S. during Modi’s visit in the U.S.

Reuters reports that the film will be screened in the U.S. on June 20, two days before Modi’s tour begins. Leading global human rights organizations – Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International – have organized the U.S. screening of the documentary which was banned in India.

After the Gujarat violence, the U.S. administration denied visa to Modi in view of the allegations of human rights violations against him in the 2002 incidents of riots and carnage. But as he has become the PM of India, Modi is visiting the U.S. frequently because now he enjoys political immunity.

Despite Modi’s terrible criminal record, he managed to become the PM of India in 2014 and now most world leaders hobnob with Modi for their commercial interests, as they want to sell their products and services in the Indian market.

In order to gain legitimacy for his actions in Gujarat and his ongoing despotism, Modi is squandering huge public money to buy foreign products and services which are not actually required in India.

Since the opposition parties are very weak in India, the opposition leaders lack courage to question Modi’s autocratic decision. Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

Modi is hoodwinking the voters with false publicity, fake news, and shallow slogans to win elections deceptively. He behaves as a religious demagogue rather than a wise leader.

But corrupt Biden and other cunning U.S. politicians are ignoring the sufferings of Indians to hold ostentatious events to welcome Modi so that they could extort money from him by selling U.S. products which are not required in India.

Since Biden has no respect for democracy and human rights, the U.S. voters should defeat him in the presidential election of 2024.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.