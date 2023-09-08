Indian Democratic Structures Need to be Protected: Rahul Gandhi in Belgium

Rahul Gandhi raises domestic issues in international forums to seek foreign support to protect democracy in India.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Indian democratic institutions need to be protected from the onslaught of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s regime.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a press conference today (September 8) in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. These days, he is visiting several foreign countries to inform the world leaders about the destruction of democracy in India.

Since the Indian media is fully controlled by the Modi regime, courts are very weak, and the parliament is dysfunctional, Rahul Gandhi raises domestic issues in international forums to seek foreign support to protect democracy in India.

He said that almost all the democratic structures in India are under attack by the Modi empire which has centralized all the government powers to make autocratic decisions.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke about Modi’s unholy relations with Indian oligarch Gautam Adani who is facing a series of financial fraud allegations. The Congress leader said that Modi is diverting all the wealth of the country to Adani businesses which enjoy monopoly in almost all industrial sectors.

In order to give undue benefit to his capitalist cronies such as Adani, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi is attacking the small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with hostile policies such as demonetization.

He added that when he raises the issue of Modi’s collusion with Adani, Modi gets so nervous that he reacts angrily without telling the truth of his relationship with Adani.

Of late, multiple international media reports have revealed about Adani’s financial frauds running into billions of dollars and indicated Modi’s links with Adani.

Since Modi does not allow any investigation to take place into his alleged corruption scandals and courts collude with Modi, it is becoming difficult to know the extent of corruption in the Modi-Adani collusion case.

Rahul Gandhi said that if Congress comes back to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress government will strengthen public sector participation in key domains such as education and health care and support SMBs to provide employment opportunities to the people.

Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world.