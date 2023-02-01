Transparency International Releases Dubious Corruption Research Report

By Rakesh Raman

The self-styled anti-corruption outfit Transparency International (TI) said today (January 31, 2023) that it has released its 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) which, according to TI, ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

In a statement issued with the report, TI said that most of the world fails to fight corruption and the CPI global average remains unchanged for the eleventh year in a row. In fact, by giving such vague statements and static reports, Transparency International has been trying to hoodwink the world for years.

It is being observed that Transparency International is perhaps the only organization in the world which has created exaggerated hype about its anti-corruption work while its contribution is insignificant.

Transparency International is releasing some arm-chair research reports based on some hidden perceptions which cannot be verified. It also publishes some news reports taken from external sources and news outlets. As an events management company, Transparency also holds some commercial events which lack purpose.

The modus operandi of this Germany-based organization is that it lifts some news stories from different media sources and recycles them to present them as its own research work. In fact, Transparency International is working as a secondary media outfit which has no originality in its work.

It repeats its reports year after year with some cosmetic changes in old reports and gives the same country rankings because Transparency International is not doing any primary or original research. It often issues raw recommendations which are hardly used by the governments because these recommendations are usually very crude and written in an unprofessional manner.

Actually, the work of an anti-corruption agency is useless if it cannot release conviction reports of the corrupt people who have been convicted and imprisoned because of the agency’s exclusive efforts. But the work of Transparency International is so raw and vague that it is difficult to verify and measure it empirically.

Therefore, you can easily discard the research reports such as the so-called CPI and other findings of Transparency International which runs its operations in a dubious manner. The donors should also think twice before giving even a single penny to Transparency International and governments can ignore its shady research findings and recommendations.

Disclosure: As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I had participated in a global petition led by Germany-based organization Transparency International to call for the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption, UNGASS 2021, to direct all countries to set up central, public registers of beneficial ownership.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also been publishing The Integrity Bulletin news magazine since 2018 to cover local and international corruption issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption in the world.