Trump Impeachment Charge Delivered to Senate

By RMN News Service

As former U.S. president Donald Trump has been accused of incitement of insurrection, the House of Representatives delivered the charge to the Senate on Monday (January 25), setting in motion Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Republican Trump has become the only U.S. president who has been impeached twice by the House and the first to face trial after leaving office. Trump was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential election to assume office on January 20.

Now, Senate Democrats will need the support of 17 Republicans to convict Trump in the evenly divided chamber. The Senate is expected to start the trial on February 9. The 100 senators will serve as jurors in the proceedings that could result in Trump’s disqualification from serving as president in future.

Earlier, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had announced that the impeachment managers will deliver the article of impeachment of Trump to the Senate on January 25. Trump had allegedly instigated violent pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Trump had asked them to “fight like hell” against the November election results.

The House had voted 232-197 on January 13 to impeach Trump. Now, Democrats led by Pelosi are urging the Senate to begin the trial.