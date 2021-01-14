Speaker Nancy Pelosi Names Managers to Impeach President Trump

As Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on January 20, it is expected that Trump will instigate his supporters to commit more violence before, during, and after the inauguration ceremony.

By Rakesh Raman

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday (January 12) released the list of leaders who will manage the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump.

The decision to impeach Trump has been taken because Vice President Mike Pence refused to accept a formal demand of Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer who had urged Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

“Tonight, I have the solemn privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal.”

Pelosi also informed that the Managers will handle the task guided by their great love of country, determination to protect the democracy and loyalty to the oath to the Constitution.

The Impeachment Managers are: Congressman Jamie Raskin (Lead Manager), Congresswoman Diana DeGette, Congressman David Cicilline, Congressman Joaquin Castro, Congressman Eric Swalwell, Congressman Ted Lieu, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, and Congressman Joe Neguse.

After the November 3 election that Joe Biden has won, Trump and his unruly supporters have been making false claims of election rigging. Provoked by Trump, the mob engaged with riot police on January 6 when Congress was holding a joint session to count the 2020 Electoral College votes to formally declare Biden’s victory.

As Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on January 20, it is expected that Trump will instigate his supporters to commit more violence before, during, and after the inauguration ceremony.

