Read and Download RMN Publications

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT
Today, most organizations are struggling to survive in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has crippled the world economies. The deadly virus has also affected the working of our news services under RMN News Service and digital publications.
Therefore, it may not be possible to produce and distribute most of our digital publications for the next couple of months. As our news services are also affected, we may not be able to publish the news stories regularly.
The production and distribution of our publications will be resumed as soon as the situation gets normal. Meanwhile, you are requested to support the RMN News Service as well as our social work being offered through RMN Foundation with your donations.
Currently, as the editor of RMN News Service and founder of RMN Foundation, I am running all these services independently without any financial or other support.
Rakesh Raman
RMN Publications
Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is an integrated technology media and entertainment company – is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale. Among other content-based activities, the company runs 4 global news sites and offers 6 digital magazines. The links are given below:
RMN Company also offers its custom content creation and brand promotion services to organizations across the world.
Currently, all the editorial work and business is being managed by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of RMN Foundation which is a humanitarian organization.
Rakesh Raman
Raman Media Network (RMN) Company
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16
Sector 4, Dwarka, Phase I
New Delhi 110 075, INDIA
Call: 9810319059
