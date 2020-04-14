Read and Download RMN Publications

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

Today, most organizations are struggling to survive in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has crippled the world economies. The deadly virus has also affected the working of our news services under RMN News Service and digital publications.

Therefore, it may not be possible to produce and distribute most of our digital publications for the next couple of months. As our news services are also affected, we may not be able to publish the news stories regularly.

The production and distribution of our publications will be resumed as soon as the situation gets normal. Meanwhile, you are requested to support the RMN News Service as well as our social work being offered through RMN Foundation with your donations.

Currently, as the editor of RMN News Service and founder of RMN Foundation, I am running all these services independently without any financial or other support.

Rakesh Raman

RMN Publications

