Twitter Bans Dangerous Donald Trump Permanently

As the U.S. President Donald Trump has been using Twitter to incite violence, the micro-blogging site has suspended Trump’s account permanently. In a statement issued Friday (January 8), Twitter said that Trump’s account has been suspended to avoid risk of further incitement of violence.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in its statement.

Twitter has taken this action after the Wednesday’s (January 6) incident when a violent mob of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building to challenge the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Although Trump ostensibly asked his supporters to remain peaceful while protesting, he kept provoking them through his obnoxious tweets.

According to Twitter, on January 8, 2021, Trump tweeted, ““The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Shortly thereafter, the President tweeted: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

After assessment of these two tweets from Trump and his past record of using Twitter to spread hate in the country, Twitter decided to ban Trump.

“We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Twitter said.

After the November 3 election that Joe Biden has won, Trump and his unruly supporters have been making false claims of election rigging. Provoked by Trump, the mob engaged with riot police as Congress held a joint session to count the 2020 Electoral College votes to formally declare Biden’s victory.

As Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on January 20, it is expected that Trump will instigate his supporters to commit more violence before or during the inauguration ceremony.

In order to avoid this eventuality, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.