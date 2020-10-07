Twitter Removes Trump Tweet for Spreading Misleading Covid Information

Trump is telling repeated lies about the virus even when he himself and his wife Melania Trump have been tested positive.

By Rakesh Raman

As Donald Trump has been downplaying the effect of coronavirus, social media site Twitter took action Tuesday (October 6) to remove one of Trump’s mischievous tweets.

Twitter also put its own warning message on Trump’s tweet, saying that his tweet violated the Twitter rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” Twitter said in its warning message.

In order to hoodwink the people about the effect of coronavirus, Trump had equated the deadly coronavirus infection with common flu. “Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!” Trump tweeted in his usual convoluted language.

He deliberately downplayed the fact that coronavirus has already killed more than 200,000 Americans and many more are dying because of Trump’s negligence. Trump has been understating the lethality of coronavirus to show that he has controlled the virus so that the voters should ignore the Covid-19 factor in the presidential election scheduled to take place on November 3.

Trump is telling repeated lies about the virus even when he himself and his wife Melania Trump have been tested positive. It is believed that he is still sick, although he has come out of the hospital where he was admitted for Covid treatment.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday (October 6) that the next presidential debate scheduled to take place on October 15 in Miami should be canceled if Trump is still infected with Covid-19.

