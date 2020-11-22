Twitter to Hand Over Trump’s @POTUS Account to Biden

By RMN News Service

Micro-blogging site Twitter has decided to transfer the President of the United States (POTUS) Twitter handle to President-elect Joe Biden as soon as he is sworn in on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021.

The Twitter decision holds significance because President Donald Trump has refused to concede with the unfounded claims that Democrats have stolen the election with fake ballots.

According to a Politico report of Friday (November 20), Twitter will also transfer @whitehouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and other official accounts associated with the presidency.

The social media company says that the handover requires no sharing of information between the outgoing Trump team and incoming Biden team. The existing tweets on these accounts will be archived and Twitter will transfer the blank accounts to the Biden White House that day.

However, as a private citizen, Trump will be allowed to use his personal Twitter account @realDonaldTrump, which will have new restrictions to prevent the distribution of false information by Trump.

Although official results show Biden’s victory, the Trump Administration has blocked the transfer of official assets to the incoming Biden Administration.

Meanwhile, a Biden-Harris transition website has been made under the banner ‘Build Back Better’.