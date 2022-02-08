U.S. Actions Against Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for Corruption

The United States says it continues to use the tools at its disposal to promote accountability for corruption.

The United States (U.S.) says its commitment to fighting corruption and promoting democracy, rule of law, and accountability in support of the people of Central America is ironclad.

The U.S. believes these issues are key to a brighter future for Central America. To advance this priority, the U.S. is declassifying and publicizing the inclusion of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on the United States’ Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors list.

According to a statement issued on February 7, the U.S. Department of State said the action has been taken under Section 353 of the United States–Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act, as amended, which generally makes the listed individuals ineligible for visas and admission to the United States. The Department included Hernandez on the list effective July 1, 2021.

“As detailed in our report to Congress, according to multiple, credible media reports, Juan Orlando Hernandez has engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking, and using the proceeds of illicit activity to facilitate political campaigns,” said the U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

In addition, Hernandez was identified by name in sworn witness testimony in a U.S. federal criminal proceeding as having received narco-trafficking proceeds as part of his campaign funding. The Department included Hernandez on the Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors list on July 1, 2021 and is now publicizing this status.

The United States says it continues to use the tools at its disposal to promote accountability for corruption and other attacks on the security, stability, and democratic aspirations of the people of Honduras, Central America, and the world.

“We will continue partnering with Honduran government officials and members of civil society and the private sector who show a dedication to combating corruption and strengthening democratic governance, including as part of an overall policy of addressing the root causes of irregular migration from the region,” said Secretary Blinken.

He added that the U.S. will continue supporting the people of Honduras as they strive to contribute to and benefit from democratic institutions, generate equitable economic opportunities, and create the futures they desire for themselves and their families.