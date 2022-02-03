Get United Against Corruption. Photo: UNODC
Perception Survey for Corruption Research Project in India

This survey is part of our ongoing research project to compile a comprehensive report on corruption in India. You can participate in the following survey and click here to know the details of the project.

In the following survey questions, select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the survey.

Is India a corrupt country?

View Results

Are you affected by corruption in India?

View Results

Who is mainly responsible for corruption in India?

View Results

What is the impact of corruption in India?

View Results

Are Indian anti-corruption agencies working honestly?

View Results

Are corrupt Indian bureaucrats and politicians punished suitably?

View Results

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

