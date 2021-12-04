U.S. Commends Australia for Legislation to Sanction Corrupt Actors

The new legislation will enhance U.S.-Australia cooperation on defending human rights and combating corruption.

By RMN News Service

Australia has adopted a new targeted sanctions regime that will allow it to punish international human rights abusers, cybercriminals, and corrupt officials.

The legislation, passed by both houses of Parliament on December 2, makes Australia the latest nation to adopt Magnitsky-style rules to punish human rights violations and corruption with travel bans, asset freezes, and denying blacklisted individuals / entities access to Australia’s financial markets.

The United States has commended Australia on passing the legislation that strengthens its sanctions regime to address more comprehensively human rights abuses, corruption, malicious cyber activity, violations of international humanitarian law, and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) proliferation globally — all of which threaten international peace and security.

“The new legislation will enhance U.S.-Australia cooperation on defending human rights and combating corruption,” said the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement released on December 2. “Together with other allies and partners, the United States and Australia will seek to promote our shared democratic values with similar tools and continue to call on international partners to adopt sanctions structures that can address these challenges to democratic ideals.”

Human rights abusers, corrupt and malign actors, transnational criminals, and those who seek to proliferate WMD, no matter where they are located, will not have access to our financial systems, the U.S. statement said.

It added that the United States looks forward to continuing its partnership with Australia, other like-minded governments, and civil society alike to defend human rights, combat corruption, promote responsible behavior in cyberspace, and promote accountability and good governance.