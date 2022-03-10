U.S. Earmarks $424 Million for Global Democratic Renewal

To help facilitate progress and advance the Summit’s themes, the U.S. government will support a series of consultative processes.

The U.S. government is planning to provide up to $424.4 million toward the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal to bolster democracy and defend human rights globally.

This initiative is part of the plans that President Biden had announced at the first of two Summits for Democracy that he had hosted on December 9-10 last year. It was a global gathering of 100 government leaders, hundreds of members of civil society, and the business community that participated to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing democracies in the 21st century.

The Biden Administration says it will continue to explore opportunities to align resources outside of the Presidential Initiative with Summit themes, and to discuss coordination and alignment of Summit-related foreign assistance with other donors and multilateral organizations.

As Russia’s invasion of its democratic neighbor Ukraine illustrates, the U.S. says, defending democracy, contesting authoritarianism, and standing up for the human rights of all have never been more important to international peace and prosperity.

Throughout the Year of Action, the U.S. government will encourage structured dialogue and action among governments and other stakeholders to advance commitments and initiatives announced by world leaders, and to report back on their progress at the second Summit.

To help facilitate progress and advance the Summit’s themes, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and other interagency partners will support a series of consultative processes.

The aim is to support governments in making verifiable progress on their commitments and institutionalize Summit themes and commitments into existing platforms. It is also planned to craft a Summit outcome document and develop an inclusive agenda for the second Summit.

Across these efforts, the Department of State and USAID will engage with U.S. government interagency partners at the Departments of Labor, Treasury, Justice, and Commerce, as well as other relevant stakeholders.