U.S. Announces Lead-up Events for the Summit for Democracy

The U.S. President Joe Biden will host a Summit for Democracy to reinforce the U.S. commitment to placing democracy and human rights at the center of U.S. foreign policy.  The U.S. will organize lead-up events during December 2-8 in Advance of the Summit for Democracy.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Department of State, the event reflects President Biden’s belief that to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges, democracies must come together, learn together, stand together, and act together.  

The December 9-10 virtual Summit will bring together 110 participants, representing diverse democratic governing experiences around the world, as well as civil society and private sector leaders.

In advance of the virtual Summit, the United States — represented by Departments and agencies across the U.S. Government — will join a wide spectrum of advocates, journalists, private sector, and members of civil society from around the world, as well as lawmakers and local government officials, in hosting official side events about democratic renewal.  

The United States has announced 19 events that will catalyze action across the Summit pillars: strengthening democracy and defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights.

