U.S. Presidential Candidates Urged to Focus on Climate Action

As President Trump and Democratic presidential candidates have failed to address climate emergency, Build A Movement 2020 – a cross-partisan mobilization – demands the next U.S. president to lead “Climate Restoration Emergency Action (CREA)”.

According to Build A Movement (BAM) 2020 campaign, President Trump shocked the nation and the world by announcing the government will invest in climate action, by supporting the One Trillion Trees initiative.

This announcement, according to BAM, could make some contribution to climate action, but this small step is woefully inadequate in the face of the ever-worsening climate emergency. Arctic ice restoration is a top priority to reduce the risk of catastrophic methane releases which could trigger a human extinction event in the next 2-15 years.

“Everyone in the cross-partisan climate restoration movement agrees that the three pillars of climate action are–Restoration, Adaptation, and Mitigation (RAM). This is the only right way to move forward,” says Dr. Paul Zeitz, Co-Founder of Build a Movement 2020.

The BAM campaign has released the Climate Restoration Emergency Action (CREA) Report Card that demonstrates poor performance on essential climate action by all leading Republican and Democratic candidates–sending a warning to the American public, that our leaders are failing to lead.

In releasing the report card, Zeitz noted that the President scored an F, even after his State of the Union announcement of support for the Trillion Trees Initiative. All of the Democratic contenders received Cs and Ds.

“All are failing to respond adequately to our climate emergency. Climate Restoration Emergency Action–CREA–is urgently needed, is affordable and achievable,” said Zeitz. “Let’s join forces with all Americans and vigorously demand action to restore our climate.”

Build A Movement 2020 demands that the next President should lead CREA, a bold, whole-of-government and global effort to catalyze a fast transition to a net-zero carbon economy by 2030, massive carbon dioxide removal, Arctic ice restoration,and climate restoration as fast as possible.

Build A Movement 2020 is a new political movement that connects political parties, movements, coalitions, organizations, and individuals to solve the existential threats facing humanity.