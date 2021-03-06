U.S. Sanctions Ukrainian Oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyy in Corruption Case

This designation reaffirms the U.S. commitment to supporting political, economic, and justice sector reforms that are key to Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic path.

The U.S. Department of State has announced the public designation of oligarch and former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy due to his involvement in significant corruption. It was announced with a statement issued on March 5 by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In his official capacity as a Governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from 2014 to 2015, Kolomoyskyy was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit.

“While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I also want to express concern about Kolomoyskyy’s current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future,” Blinken said.

Today, I am publicly designating former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy ineligible for entry into the United States for his corrupt actions that undermine the rule of law in Ukraine. The United States remains #UnitedAgainstCorruption with our partners in Ukraine. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 5, 2021

This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020. In addition to Ihor Kolomoyskyy, the other persons publicly designated include Ihor Kolomoyskyy’s immediate family: his wife, Iryna Kolomoyska; his daughter, Angelika Kolomoyska; and his son, Israel Zvi Kolomoyskyy. This action renders Ihor Kolomoyskyy and each of these members of his immediate family ineligible for entry into the United States.

This designation reaffirms the U.S. commitment to supporting political, economic, and justice sector reforms that are key to Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic path. The United States continues to stand with all Ukrainians whose work drives reforms forward. The Department will continue to use authorities like this to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally, the State Department statement added.