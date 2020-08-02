The 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice is envisaged to be held from 7 to 12 March 2021 in Kyoto, Japan.

The new date has been recommended by the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, as the preparatory body of the Congress, together with pre-Congress consultations on 6 March 2021. The UN General Assembly is expected to formalize the dates soon.

The 14th Congress was originally scheduled to take place in Kyoto, Japan, on 20-27 April 2020, and postponed, due to the worldwide situation related to Covid-19.

The 14th Congress is scheduled to take place at the same venue, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Host Country, Japan will be working closely to adjust the format, if and where needed, including through the use of virtual platforms, to ensure inclusiveness.

The Congress website is being updated to provide more information.