UN Human Rights Office Fails to Protect Protesters in Belarus

Casual condemnation statements and weak-kneed measures taken by the UN, EU, independent human rights organizations, etc. are ignored by the rogue states that are supposed to follow them.

By Rakesh Raman

It is a known fact that the office of UN Human Rights has repeatedly failed to protect the rights of people in different nations where the peaceful protesters are facing brutal police attacks on them.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, accepted this failure in the case of Belarus. In her statement of February 25 in the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, Ms. Bachelet admitted that despite the observations made by the Council’s Special Rapporteurs on Belarus, reports of state excesses, and other measures taken by her office during the past few months, the violations continue in Belarus.

“Failure to ensure accountability for these violations is a fundamental concern and key aspect of this crisis,” Ms. Bachelet said in her statement. But she failed to specify the mechanism that will be used to hold the Belarusian dictatorship to account. She is just releasing meaningless statements without any strategy to stop the ongoing violations.

A UN report released in February 2021 on Belarus reveals that the preliminary investigation bodies received 4,644 complaints about use of physical force and special measures by the personnel of interior affairs interrupting unsanctioned protest actions. However, it goes on to observe that over 1,050 of these complaints were rejected.

Failure of UN Human Rights Office The UN human rights officials fail to save the lives of the victims of human rights violations and other crimes perpetrated by cruel authorities in different countries. Since the UN human rights office has lost its relevance, it must be shuttered immediately.

“It offers no information regarding the number of security personnel – if any – who have been investigated or charged for excessive or unnecessary use of force,” Ms. Bachelet said. “From other sources, we understand that not one of the hundreds of complaints for acts of torture and ill-treatment, which the report mentions, had led to the opening of a criminal case, prior to our cut-off date of 20 December.”

If this is the kind of failure that Ms. Bachelet has admitted, she should have taken moral responsibility for it and resigned from her position and recommended for the closure of the UN Human Rights office. But she won’t do this despite her failure to protect human rights in different parts of the world because almost all the UN bureaucrats are parasites who want to enjoy luxurious lives without doing their work.

Similarly, the European Union (EU) has failed to protect people’s rights despite its decision to impose sanctions on Belarus for election frauds that led to the re-election of president Alexander Lukashenko in August last year.

Last year, the European Council had also condemned the violence by Belarusian authorities against peaceful protesters, as well as intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and detentions following the presidential elections.

However, such casual condemnation statements and weak-kneed measures taken by the UN, EU, independent human rights organizations, etc. are ignored by the rogue states that are supposed to follow them. As a result, human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by the elected governments are increasing all across the world.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.